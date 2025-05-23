My mind is made up — 1000-lb Sisters star Amanda is the sister everyone needs

1000-lb Sisters star Amanda Halterman is Tammy and Amy Slaton's older sister, who has been part of the TLC show since its early seasons. She is known for her outspoken and fearless personality, and her one-liners underlined with dark humor. While she has supported her family and stood up for her siblings on several occasions, she can often come across as difficult to interact with.

Ad

Tammy and Amy, both strong and assertive individuals, often clash with Amanda, struggling to understand her way of life. These differences have resulted in multiple heated altercations and eventual periods of no communication. However, it has never stopped Amanda from performing her duties as the elder sister of the household.

The reason I say 1000-lb Sisters Amanda is the sister everyone needs is because she knows when to support her family and when to let them know of their mistakes. She loves them enough not only to encourage them in their endeavors in life but also to stop them from making irrevocable mistakes.

Ad

Trending

That, to me, is a definition of a true sister, who is prepared to take a stance and brave any circumstance to do what is right for her family.

The latest episode of the 1000-lb Sisters, released on May 20, 2025, titled She's Got This Mantality, showcased Amanda learning about Amy and Brian's potential wedding at the Waverly Hills Sanatorium. Unlike others who wanted Amy to slow down and not rush into a marriage with Brian, Amanda supported Amy's decision, saying she would be prepared to look after Amy in case things went south.

Ad

Amanda refused to stand in the way of her sister's happiness, but at the same time promised to stand by her if she needed help. However, that did not prevent the 1000-lb Sisters alum from pointing out that Amy disregarded her siblings' feelings by choosing an asylum as her wedding venue. This shows how Amanda pointed out the good and bad in a person, like a true sister should.

1000-lb Sisters star Amanda Halterman is equally attentive to all her siblings

Ad

In the latest episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Amanda sat with Misty, Chris, and Brittany to discuss the recent events in Amy's life. Amy was not only engaged to her boyfriend, Brian, but also involved in an active court case with him after being caught with intoxicants in her car. Given the situation, most of her siblings expressed concern regarding her wedding to Brian.

They advised her to postpone it and focus on the case only. Moreover, they had an uncanny feeling about Brian and asked Amy to get to know him better before jumping into a life-altering event like a marriage. However, Amanda felt otherwise. While speaking to her siblings, she said:

Ad

"I can also understand being in the middle of all this bulls**t that you want something positive to look forward to. It's kind of a double-edged sword."

It shows how sensitive Amanda was towards her family. Unlike others, she tried to understand Amy's emotional turmoil instead of questioning her decision right away. She was the only sister who encouraged Amy and wished everything worked out for her when the latter revealed she was moving into Brian's house.

Ad

Ad

While the rest of the family protested Amy's decision to marry Brian after only a few months of knowing one another, Amanda did not. In one segment of the 1000-lb Sisters episode, Amanda said:

"I'm excited for Amy and the boys, you know. If she likes it, I f**king love it, man. Go do you, boo boo. And if some s**t happens, call me. I either got bail money or I can throw hands. I'm on the way either way."

Ad

This shows how, as an elder sibling, Amanda allows Amy to navigate life herself instead of laying out a safe path for her. However, at the same time, she is protective of Amy, prepared to defend her if anyone threatens to disrupt her happiness. According to me, everyone needs a sister like Amanda, someone who is supportive and protective, not just critical about everything.

With that said, Amanda treats all her siblings and their families equally. As much as she cared about Amy, she also cared about Chris, his wife, Brittany, and Misty.

Ad

Ad

When Amy discovered that Misty, Chris, and Brittany would not be present at her wedding because it clashed with their religious beliefs to attend a marriage at a place infamous for being haunted, she called it unfair.

Instead of coddling Amy, Amanda explained that it was Amy who was being unjust by expecting her siblings to compromise on their beliefs and principles for an event. This illustrates how Amanda was not afraid of taking a stand and pointing out what was wrong. In my opinion, it is an important trait every sibling should possess. As an elder sister, Amanda knows when to love and when to reprimand.

Ad

Thus, I strongly believe that 1000-lb Sisters alum Amanda is the sister everyone needs in their lives because she supports, loves, defends, and speaks out when necessary.

Stream 1000-lb Sisters episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More