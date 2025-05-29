"I never found love until I looked into your eyes" — 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy shares a new video with girlfriend, Andrea

On May 28, 2025, 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton shared a relationship update on her TikTok account (@tammy.l.slaton). The 38-year-old TLC star posted two selfies with her partner, Andrea, accompanied by the song Mood Swings by Pop Smoke. The stills came with a caption, in which Tammy wrote:

Ad

"Yk [you know], I never found love until I looked into your eyes."

The post had amassed over 1.5 million views with 82.6K likes at the time of writing. Tammy and Andrea wore matching T-shirts and posed for the camera. Fans of the 1000-lb Sisters alum flooded her comments section, appreciating her bond with Andrea and wishing they stayed happy together. At the same time, many claimed Tammy looked slimmer, sensing she got her skin removal surgery.

Ad

Trending

Regardless, netizens were pleased with her new appearance and hoped to see more of her content in the future.

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has previously shared posts featuring Andrea

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy's TikTok with Andrea (Image via TikTok/@tammy.l.slaton)

While it was the first time the TLC star shared a picture of her and Andrea on her social media, she had previously flaunted Andrea on TikTok. On May 18, 2025, Tammy shared a video of her lip syncing to a song, sitting next to Andrea. In the caption of the post, she had tagged Andrea and written "My everything."

Ad

Similarly, in another image compilation posted on the same day, set to KING's I love youuuuu, Tammy captured Andrea with their cat and in the caption wrote:

"My girls my loves thank you both for being there for me my ride or dies."

Viewers were introduced to Andrea in season 7 of 1000-lb Sisters after Tammy met her on a dating app. While speaking to the cameras, Tammy explained that she started speaking with Andrea shortly after she joined the app, noting that their connection had remained the same every day since.

Ad

"I had just got on there. I wasn’t on there very long and I saw her and she saw me and we just started talking," she said.

Ad

The 1000-lb Sisters cast member added that she found Andrea to be "beautiful," admitting she liked "everything about her."

Before her relationship with Andrea, Tammy was married to Caleb Willingham. However, her life took a turn after Caleb passed away in 2023. In January 2024, Tammy took to social media to inform her fans that she was a "lesbian." She added that "love is love," and mentioned she was "just a lover."

Although she found happiness with Andrea, she hesitated to reveal her relationship to her siblings, worried about their reaction to her being in a same-s*x couple. However, contrary to her fears, her family received the news well.

Ad

Ad

In an episode of 1000-lb Sisters, she told Misty and Amanda that she was dating a woman named Andrea, her first partner since Caleb's death. Upon hearing that, Misty clarified that she was not put off by Tammy dating another female. Amanda, on the other hand, felt offended by Tammy's measured statements.

"I have a son that's gay. I don't care as long as she treats you right. So for her to pop off and say, 'Well I know y'all probably don't agree with me dating a woman,' I mean I was completely taken aback by it, to be honest. It really surprised me," Amanda explained.

Ad

After breaking the new to her siblings, Tammy introduced Andrea to her mother, vying for her approval. Tammy's mother liked Andrea and hoped she kept Tammy happy.

Regardless of everything, per her latest social media posts, Tammy is going strong with Andrea, sharing glimpses of her relationship with the public.

1000-lb Sisters episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More