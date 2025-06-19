"She's very self centred" — The Real Housewives of Miami fans call out Larsa for her lack of support as a friend

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7, episode 2 premiered on June 18, 2025, and the drama picks up in Milan as cast members faced personal and friendship challenges. The episode followed Larsa Pippen and Lisa Hochstein as they navigated a tense trip to Milan Fashion Week, where their strained relationship continued to unravel.

While Lisa prepared to walk in a runway show and dealt with concerns about her father’s health, Larsa’s remarks added more pressure. Meanwhile, other storylines also moved forward. Guerdy visited her surgeon to discuss further reconstruction post-treatment, Alexia opened up about her marriage, and Julia and Alexia discussed Guerdy's motives behind attending social events.

These scenes gave insight into the cast’s personal lives while also highlighting divisions among them. However, it was Larsa’s behaviour toward Lisa that stood out to many fans. The Real Housewives of Miami fans took to X to express disappointment in Larsa’s approach, especially during a time when Lisa seemed to need support from a close friend.

Many described Larsa as distant and dismissive, with one user writing, “She’s very self-centred.”

"Let’s not act like larsa is the greatest friend. She’s very self-centered. If Lisa was really her friend she wouldn’t have done all that shady nonsense at the fashion show. I’m not doing that to my friend of 10+ years," one user commented.

"larsa is SOOOOOO insufferable. my god," a fan wrote.

"I think it’s laughable that Larsa talks about how mean everyone is and she is the literal expression of a low blow," an X user wrote.

"Larsa was so wrong for questioning Lisa about her father, she is really insensitive!!" one tweet read.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Miami supported Larsa, saying she had a point in questioning Lisa’s presence at Fashion Week if her father’s health was a serious concern.

"Larsa is 1000% right that Lisa should not be in Milan if her father is on his death bed.. she’s selfish af," one user said.

"Dare I say Larsa is right," another user wrote.

"Larsa told the truth if your daddy has less than a week to live, why are you in Milan playin model?????" one netizen tweeted.

"I cant believe I'm agreeing with Larsa but why are you there Lisa? If you father is dying. Get your priorities in order," a tweet read.

Larsa and Lisa’s tension escalates during the Milan trip in The Real Housewives of Miami

This episode of The Real Housewives of Miami focused on Larsa and Lisa’s ongoing issues, which continued during their trip to Milan Fashion Week. Both had their own reasons for being there—Lisa was walking in the Philip Plein runway show, and Larsa was there to support her son, who was also modelling.

While sharing a ride to the event, Larsa said, “Maybe they can sit in the trunk?”—a comment that seemed to make fun of Lisa and the people with her. Later, Larsa questioned Lisa’s choice to attend the event, given her father’s health concerns. During a conversation with other cast members after returning from Milan,

“Why would she come if her dad’s that sick?” Larsa asked

Back in Miami, Larsa continued the conversation by sharing an image of Lisa’s partner Jody with what she described as a strange look, raising speculation among the group. Some cast members remained neutral, while others looked uncomfortable. The scene added to the feeling that Larsa was creating more tension instead of trying to fix things.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 episodes are available to stream on Bravo.

