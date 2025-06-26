"Completely unhinged"— The Real Housewives of Miami fans react to Julia throwing a drink at Guerdy

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 episode 3 saw Marysol get married. However, when the group went out to celebrate, things took a turn when Julia and Guerdy got into an argument. As Julia congratulated the couple, Guerdy told the group that the cast member had a problem with her but she didn't know what it was.

The group tried to mediate a conversation between the cast members but when Guerdy asked if she wanted to talk with the group or separately, Julia yelled at her and said she was not "producing" or "clarifying" anything. As the conversation escalated, Guerdy got up to leave and apologized to Steve while Julia continued to yell at her and came close to her.

The two sat down after Marysol requested them to calm down but the two continued to argue. As Guerdy explained her side of the story and contradicted Julia's claims that she had taken her out on a boat, the latter called her "scary." Guerdy asked her to keep quiet and Julia called her a liar and threw a drink on her.

Fans reacted to Julia's behavior towards Guerdy in the latest episode and slammed her for her aggressive approach. One person wrote on X:

"Julia is completely unhinged. Guerdy was clocking her down and she couldn’t handle. For her to throw a drink on her like this is completely out of line. Justice for Guerdy."

"Julia was ridiculous to watch, I’m second hand embarrassed for her by that behaviour. I love that Guerdy called her out for getting a face lift in New York while Martina was sick," a fan commented.

"The loser that has been lying dormant in julia is finally awakening in her. she hates that guerdy is telling the truth and now she is acting like a goddamn tazmanian devil. she needs to be on a leash. if i was guerdy i would’ve thrown red wine on her white outfit," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Miami called Julia's behavior disgusting:

"How disgusting to throw a drink at Guerdy like that. And for the other women to just sit there and not defend Guerdy, who's just been assaulted, is ridiculous. They could speak up for Larsa when Lisa kicked her out after being insulted in her home, but can't defend Guerdy? Ok!" a person wrote.

"Julia has dug her own grave and we're only 3 episodes in. She's acting so unhinged. All for a storyline?" a fan commented.

"Julia?! What in the world? She ain’t that drunk. I can’t remember the last time so desperately wanted/tried to have a moment," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 further said:

"Julia’s behavior tonight on #RHOM was unhinged. This fake beef with Guerdy is just a smokescreen for her own mess, her jealousy, and some real nasty micro aggressive undertones. Time for her to go…put her on pause…indefinitely," a person wrote.

"These woman are trash! This woman just stood over & threw a drink on Guerdy and NO ONE MOVED. And on top of that Kiki is telling Guerdy to calm down instead of going to tell Julia to calm down! I would be LIVID!" a fan commented.

Marysol's wedding celebrations take a turn as Julia throws a drink at Guerdy during an argument in The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 episode 3

In The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 episode 3, titled, Worst Wedding Ever, the cast went out to celebrate Marysol and Steve's marriage. However, Guerdy told the group that she didn't know how to address why Julia had a problem with her and the cast tried to mediate a conversation between the two.

Julia started yelling at The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 cast member and Guerdy asked her many drinks she had had. The cast member told her to stop insinuating that she was drunk and Guerdy told her she wasn't going to talk to her if she was going to scream.

"You're like a hyena," she added.

Guerdy told Julia that she had been "talking sh*t" behind her all summer and called The Real Housewives of Miami star an "animal." Julia started yelling that Guerdy sat in her jaccuzzi and spoke badly about Alexia and the rest of the Bravo cast.

Julia closed in the distance between the two, prompting Guerdy to ask if she was going to "touch" her. She urged The Real Housewives of Miami reality star to sit down. The group got the two to sit down so they could talk and Julia claimed that Guerdy was acting a certain way despite her taking her out on a "boat" previously.

Guerdy refuted The Real Housewives of Miami star's claims and said that Julia had called her "hysterically" and asked her to come on a cruise with her becaue Martina couldn't make it. As Guerdy explained her side of the story, Julia called her "scary."

"She is a psychopath scary," Julia added.

As Guerdy asked The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 star to "be quiet" Julia got upset and threw her drink at the reality star.

Fans online reacted to Julia throwing a drink at Guerdy and termed her behavior "unhinged."

Tune in next Wednesday to see what happens next on The Real Housewives of Miami in episode 4 on Bravo.

