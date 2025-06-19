I absolutely love how open and honest Guerdy has been about her breast reconstructive surgery on The Real Housewives of Miami

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 released episode 2, titled Miami Takes Milan, on June 18, 2025. In one of the segments of the episode, Guerdy Abraira, a breast cancer survivor, visited her plastic surgeon, Dr. Barnavon, to discuss the possibility of another breast reconstructive surgery to feel more at ease with her appearance.

After undergoing six surgeries, five chemo rounds, and 20 radiation treatments to combat the dangers of cancer, Guerdy's body had changed significantly. Not only were her breast implants removed, but the surgeons also had to perform liposuction on the back section of her waist and graft the fat to her left breast to match the right in size.

Over time, Guerdy's body had changed in appearance, and The Real Housewives of Miami alum was not pleased with how it looked. Consequently, she wanted to get breast reconstructive surgeries done so she could feel like her old self again. I absolutely love how open and honest Guerdy has been about her journey.

The documentation of her emotional and physical struggles in accepting her body reveals her vulnerability and honesty to the viewers. While Guerdy seemed excited about getting another surgery, her husband, Russell, sounded apprehensive because he knew it would be an operation that would put her in tremendous pain.

The scenes regarding Guerdy's reconstructive surgery not only showcased her battling with her own body, but also shed light on how such decisions impacted her personal life, especially with her husband. Guerdy, by being open and detailed about her medical procedures, proved that recovery was not an easy road. It had emotional, psychological, and physical repercussions that had to be faced.

"I just want to feel normal" — The Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy on wanting another reconstructive surgery

In episode 2 of The Real Housewives of Miami, Guerdy visited her doctor to discuss the possibility of another breast reconstructive surgery. She knew the physical repercussions of having another operation, but even then, she wanted to go through with it. It shows how detached she felt from her own body after undergoing chemotherapy and multiple other surgeries for her cancer.

The scene in the episode not only showcased her vulnerabilities but also highlighted the emotional and psychological toll an illness as grave as cancer took on a person. I appreciate that she decided to document her personal journey for the world to see, because I am certain other cancer patients watching The Real Housewives of Miami will relate to her struggles and find a sense of familiarity.

In episode 2 of The Real Housewives of Miami, Guerdy's doctor told the Bravo star that one needed three surgeries to complete a breast reconstruction. However, Guerdy's husband, Russell, was not too fond of the idea. Guerdy tried to convince him by saying she needed the surgery because she wanted to "feel good" about herself.

However, Russell remained skeptical, as he mentioned that he felt bad for her and did not wish to watch his partner in pain. This shows that the procedure was not only a journey for the patient concerned, but it was an equally difficult experience for the family members involved.

While speaking to The Real Housewives of Miami cameras, Guerdy confessed she did not know when she would be satisfied with her body. Regardless, she wanted to continue walking down the road of surgeries to at least try to feel like her normal self again.

"I just want to feel normal. And if it's another surgery or two, then we'll have to, you know, explore that, too," she said.

I appreciate how honest Guerdy has been about her recovery process, where she has fearlessly addressed her inhibitions and insecurities about her appearance. It just goes to show that she, too, at the end of the day, is a human being.

I believe that amidst all the drama and conflict in the episode, the portrayal of Guerdy's genuine and honest journey comes as a breath of fresh air, as it showcases her true self and her battles inside and outside the limelight.

The Real Housewives of Miami episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

