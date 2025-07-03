“She violated me” — The Real Housewives of Miami’s Guerdy opens up about feeling 'degraded' after Julia’s public outburst 

The Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira has spoken out about a recent incident with Julia Lemigova, describing it as a moment that made her feel publicly degraded in front of their fellow cast members. During a conversation with her husband, Russell, in the latest episode, which aired on July 2, 2025, Guerdy said,

"She violated me in front of the girls for their entertainment."

The comment referenced a confrontation that left Guerdy emotional, stating that the symbolic nature of what happened made her feel worthless.

The Real Housewives of Miami’s Guerdy explains why Julia’s actions felt like a violation

Guerdy opens up to Russell

While talking with Russell, Guerdy mentioned how the situation affected her emotional recovery. She asked him,

"Aren't you happy to see me happy about this considering that I've been literally super down from like, you know what, you know what happened?"

Russell admitted that recalling the scene was disturbing to him, describing the "picture in his mind" of a tall woman standing over Guerdy as upsetting. He also questioned the lack of awareness from those present, adding,

"It's amazing to me how not one of them had the common sense to be like, this might not be a good idea. This woman's coming out of recovery, all these things."

Guerdy concluded that the situation seemed immature and unnecessary, describing it as "junior high." The Real Housewives of Miami star added that she had seen similar behavior before.

Julia explains her side to Martina

While grocery shopping, Julia spoke to her wife Martina about recent events. Julia mentioned a past incident, acknowledging that she "messed up Marysol's wedding" and said she owed her a dinner. She added that she had no right to make anyone wet during that moment.

In her The Real Housewives of Miami confessional, Julia said she felt "embarrassed" in front of Marisol for letting Guerdy get the best of her. In a flashback from two days earlier, Julia told the group,

"Guerdy made it really difficult for me last night. And I know again, I'm saying I'm so sorry for ruining your wedding."

Marysol responded that the whole situation involving the water and the glass was "too much" for her. During her conversation with Martina, Julia said,

"I feel that Guerdy decided to wage a war at our family, like me going to Paris to be with Emma. She tried to humiliate me by saying 'she went to do her facelift in Paris when Martina was doing her radiation.'"

Martina explained that she was confident she would be fine on her own and believed that if she had needed Julia, she would have come back right away. She added that Guerdy was still attacking and described it as her usual "form."

Julia reflects on the aftermath and next steps

Julia added that she had written an apology, referring to a flashback of her reading it aloud to the group. She said,

"Guerdy, I just want to apologize for throwing water. I'm coming to you with an open heart...I want to clear the air and resolve any conflict between us as soon as possible."

In her The Real Housewives of Miami confessional, Julia explained that her decision to invite Guerdy to her upcoming baby shower was based on the belief that if someone can be mature enough to control themselves and be "cordial," that was a good enough reason for her to extend the invitation.

Stream The Real Housewives of Miami on Peacock.

