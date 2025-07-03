How old is Marysol from The Real Housewives of Miami? Age, job, and more explored

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 is currently airing, with episode 4 titled “Boogers and Birkins” released on July 2, 2025. Among the long-standing cast members is Marysol Patton, who has been a part of the franchise since its early days. Born on January 9, 1967, Marysol is 58 years old as of 2025.

Ad

She works as a public relations professional and is the founder of The Patton Group, a Miami-based PR firm. Known for her close friendship with Alexia Nepola and her sharp wit, Marysol remains a key presence on the show.

This season, Marysol has been part of many storylines, including her surprise wedding celebration. Some moments were fun, but others were more serious as problems grew between the cast members. Her talks with close friends and the new housewives have continued to affect the group’s bond.

Ad

Trending

In the latest episode, a baby shower hosted by Adriana became the setting for new arguments and changing friendships. Marysol also ended up in the middle of talks about trust, loyalty, and grief, which came up in different scenes.

Julia apologizes to Marysol while tensions remain with Guerdy in The Real Housewives of Miami

Ad

After Julia tossed water on Guerdy during Marysol's wedding celebration, episode 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami opens with Julia attempting to apologise. She first apologises to Marysol and Alexia in person, then reads out a message she sent to Guerdy:

“Guerdy, I just want to apologize for throwing water. I’m coming to you with an open heart... I want to clear the air and resolve any conflict between us as soon as possible.”

Ad

However, Guerdy didn’t respond to the message. Later, Julia explained to Martina that the accusations Guerdy made, such as getting a facelift and abandoning Martina during her treatment, were upsetting. Julia blamed Guerdy for escalating the situation and said she let her emotions take over.

Meanwhile, Guerdy discussed the incident with her husband, Russell,

“She violated me in front of the girls for their entertainment,” she shared.

Ad

In her confessional, she added that it was a "physical, symbolic act to degrade me," and she has never felt that way before. Even though Julia tried to make things right, the problem between her and Guerdy was not fixed. Their talk will likely continue in the next episodes as the group deals with what happened at the party and the changes in their friendships.

Lisa confronts Larsa about Jody while Stephanie causes a stir at the baby shower in The Real Housewives of Miami

Ad

Ad

Marysol and Alexia visited Lisa after her father’s passing and shared more about the wedding celebration in The Real Housewives of Miami. Lisa refused to name who informed her about the events, prompting the duo to share that Larsa had discussed Lisa’s boyfriend Jody’s behaviour in Milan. Marysol told her,

Marysol shared that Larsa had described Jody as being amped up and argumentative. In response, Lisa denied the claims and said that Larsa was lying and trying to manipulate the situation. She added that Jody does not raise his voice. Lisa later shared that Larsa argued with her via text during her father’s wake.

Ad

“My dad was dead and dying and she didn’t give a f*ck,”* she said.

Larsa called her friend Jack, who supported her story, adding that Jody’s behaviour was inappropriate and that Lisa had intervened. At the baby shower, Stephanie Shojaee’s remark to Alexia, “When God takes out the garbage, you don’t go back into the garbage and, like, go diving,” caused friction.

Ad

Alexia was visibly upset. Julia and Stephanie had a brief bonding moment, but tension rose again when Lisa said she wanted to be friends with Stephanie because she was wealthy, which offended her.

This episode of The Real Housewives of Miami ended with Lisa overhearing a conversation about Larsa talking behind her back during her time in Canada. Kiki then revealed that Guerdy had shared everything with Lisa.

The Real Housewives of Miami episodes are available to stream on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More