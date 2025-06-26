"Everything about her is dramatic": The Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki shares her thoughts on Adriana de Moura

The Real Housewives of Miami cast member Kiki Barth appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in a video posted on June 26, 2025. During a segment called “Make a Splash,” Kiki was asked to comment on each of her RHOM castmates by suggesting one thing they should be more honest about. Her remarks quickly caught attention—especially her pointed comments about Adriana de Moura.

When Adriana’s name came up, Kiki said:

“Adriana. Like, do you thrive just to do the drama? Like, it's she's always just drama drama. Everything about her is dramatic.”

The quote stood out among other comments Kiki made about her fellow Housewives, including Alexia, Guerdy, Lisa, Julia, Marysol, and Larsa. The comment added to the ongoing conversation surrounding Adriana’s role in season 7, especially as viewers witnessed growing tension in her relationships with other cast members.

The Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki comments on each cast member

During the “Make a Splash” game on Watch What Happens Live, Kiki was prompted to say one thing each Miami Housewife needed to be honest about. For Alexia, she questioned her relationship status: “Are you with or not?” On Guerdy, she asked, “Are you still planning weddings or not?” About Lisa, she said, “Are you really over Lenny?”

Her comment about Julia referred to a past remark Julia made: “Do you still like big Black D?” Kiki clarified that Julia had said it previously. When asked about Marysol, Kiki said,

“When is your actual wedding date? Cuz I’m so confused.”

But it was her take on Adriana that stood out. Kiki questioned whether Adriana thrived on drama, saying she was always surrounded by it and that everything about her was dramatic. She didn’t say anything further about the comment and quickly moved on to Larsa, asking if she ever slept because she was always busy with her work.

Even though the segment was short, Kiki’s comments continued the ongoing talk about Adriana’s role in this season’s drama of The Real Housewives of Miami, especially her issues with Julia and some of the other women.

Adriana confronts Julia over being left out of adoption news in episode 3 of The Real Housewives of Miami

In The Real Housewives of Miami season 7, episode 3, Adriana and Julia sat down for a one-on-one conversation where unresolved feelings surfaced. Julia recently adopted two boys with her wife Martina, and Adriana admitted she felt left out after finding out through others.

“I was a bit surprised that you didn’t tell me before everybody else, to tell you the truth,” Adriana said.

Julia acknowledged that she should have spoken to Adriana first, saying, “You know, I probably should have told you before.” Adriana, who had supported Julia through the adoption process, said in her confessional that she felt disappointed.

“I felt a little disappointed since I had been with her through the process of adoption. You would have felt better if she had told me privately before, but … but she didn’t,” she explained.

Despite feeling hurt, Adriana offered to host a baby shower for the boys. Julia accepted the offer happily, and the two ended their talk on a good note. Still, the moment pointed to a shift in their friendship as Julia grew closer to other cast members like Alexia and Marysol.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7, available to stream on Bravo.

