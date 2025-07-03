⁠"YIKES lol"— The Real Housewives of Miami fans react to Stephanie Shojaee calling Todd "garbage" in front of Alexia 

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 aired episode 4 aired on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The episode saw a new cast member, Stephanie Shojaee, the president of the Shoma Group, join the cast.

She attended a baby shower for Julia and her wife, hosted by Andriana, but her statement about Todd rubbed Alexia the wrong way. As soon as the two exchanged pleasantries, Stephanie asked the RHOM cast member if she could say something without overstepping boundaries.

She said that Alexia shouldn't go "diving" in "garbage" once God had taken it out of her life, while referring to her estranged husband, Todd.

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on Stephanie's comment about Todd online and found it hilarious.

"Daaaamm did Stephanie just said that to Alexia?? YIKES lol that’s a bit much at an introduction," one person wrote on X.

"Stephanie came THROUGH with that God taking out the garbage remark to Alexia; THANK YOU for doing the work that Marysol SHOULD be doing…" a fan commented.

"Stephanie came in and told Alexia exactly what the whole world thinks she keeps getting more mad at other people for telling her man ain’t sh*t rather than telling her man he’s got aint sh*t attitude," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 said Stephanie's behavior "cracked" them up.

"Stephanie doesn’t know Alexia from a can of paint and went right in giving her unsolicited opinion I’m sorry it cracked me upppp! Alexia was looking like girl what??!! Lmaoooo," a person wrote.

"Oh Stephanie just stepped on Alexia's toes with that comment but she was absolutely right, Alexia just doesn't wanna hear it," a fan commented.

"Andddddddd HERE’s the conflict w alexia and Stephanie lmfaoo thanks for starting that girlfriend," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 further said:

"Im sorry but Stephanie is very me when I meet someone. I dont care if I've known you 20 years or 20 mins – youre going to get my honest advice and opinion," a person wrote.

"I’m not gonna lie. Stephanie didn’t need to say that to Alexia from the jump. It was lowkey weird," a fan commented.

Alexia reacts to Stephanie calling Todd "garbage" in The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 episode 4

In The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 episode 4, titled Boogers and Birkins, newcomer Stephanie Shojaee attended Julia and her wife's baby shower, where she met several cast members.

Upon meeting Alexia, she asked the RHOM season 7 star whether she would tell her something without "overstepping" her boundaries about Todd. Alexia gave her the green signal, and The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 new cast member said that God had taken out the "garbage" from her life and urged her not to go back into it.

Alexia told Stephanie that she needed to realize that on her own. However, she was unhappy with the newcomer's assessment of her husband. She said that the comment was "way out of line." The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 cast member said that Stephanie didn't know her well enough to make a comment like that about her husband.

Later in the episode, Alexia asked Stephanie how the "happy hour" was the previous day, and she said they had a "great time." Marysol agreed to the assessment, and Lisa, who was also a part of the conversation, pointed out that she wasn't invited. Marysol told her it was because Larsa was there and they weren't talking.

When Julia and her wife, Martina, entered, Stephanie rushed to greet them and told Julia to "save" her from some of The Real Housewives of Miami cast members' conversations.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 reacted to Stephanie's comment about Todd and noted that the newcomer had left a good first impression on them.

Tune in on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, to watch what happens next on RHOM season 7 on Bravo.

