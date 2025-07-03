“Was dealing with my dead dad” — The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa gets emotional as cast members discuss the fight at Marysol’s event

Episode 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 was released on July 2, 2025. Titled Boogers and Birkins, the episode saw the ladies gathered for Julia and Martina's baby shower, organized by Adriana, where they discussed the events at Marysol's wedding celebration.

The episode also introduced Stephanie, a businesswoman and a new cast member who met the group through Larsa. The previous episode saw a fight between Guerdy and Julia at Marysol's surprise wedding party thrown by Alexia. The latter tossed her drink at Guerdy, resulting in a remarkable moment.

Lisa didn't know about the turn of events because she was at her father's funeral. Yet, she found out about the incident through Guerdy. In episode 4, Julia tried to find out who had told Lisa, wanting to know who was still talking about the event when it was put aside. This made Lisa emotional.

"It doesn't really matter. I should be told because it was about me and I wasn't there to defend myself because I was dealing with my dead dad," said Lisa.

She believed that the fight didn't hold importance because she had just lost her father. She called out her fellow cast members for forgetting how grave an event that was as compared to their fight.

What an emotional Lisa said to The Real Housewives of Miami cast in season 7 episode 4

Kiki revealed to The Real Housewives of Miami cast that she had met Guerdy the day before and she told her that it was her who revealed the incident to Lisa. This was when Lisa chimed in to say that it was important for her to know because it was about her, and she couldn't come there to defend herself. She added that who told her didn't matter because she was going through a lot.

Larsa begged to differ, saying it did matter. Lisa then explained that it hadn't been one week since she put her dad in the ground. She cried and stated that no one from The Real Housewives of Miami ladies understood how grave that was. She rhetorically asked them why they were even having that conversation.

After Lisa's emotional outburst, some cast members at the dinner table apologized to her for not being as sensitive as she might have wanted them to be. On the other hand, some others continued to defend their discussion. Lisa kept reiterating that she had just lost her dad, and having such a charged conversation wasn't appropriate.

"It's not important, who f*cking cares, just enjoy your f*cking dinner," said Lisa.

She said she didn't want to continue the conversation and that she didn't want it to be about her. Having said that, Lisa stood up from her dinner chair and walked out. She told them she loved them but didn't want to be a part of the conversation. Julia followed her and consoled her, while Lisa apologized for not being a part of it.

Stephanie came to The Real Housewives of Miami confessional to say that she liked the way she was welcomed. She was asked to have a threesome, one of the girls left the dinner table, and there was no food in sight. She commented that it was like the survival of the fittest at the dinner table.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 come out on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

