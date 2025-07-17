7 actors who deserved to be nominated for the Emmys 2025 but were snubbed

The competition for Emmys 2025 has been fierce, with some of the biggest shows and actors not making the cut. Even with critical and commercial acclaim, these main characters did not get their moment in the sun. Slated to premiere on Sunday, September 14, 2025, on CBS, the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards honors artistic and technical prowess in the television industry.

Ad

Apply TV's Severance leads the race with 27 nominations overall, while HBO Max's The Penguin follows with 24. After critical and commercial success, The White Lotus and The Studio predictably got 23 nominations apiece. While several actors like Steve Martin and Kate Hudson were snubbed, industry veteran Harrison Ford received his first Emmy nomination for Shrinking.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Steve Martin, Kate Hudson, and other actors who deserved a nomination at the Emmys 2025

Ad

Trending

1) Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin plays Charles on the show (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

The Hulu murder mystery comedy series received seven nominations at the Emmys 2025, including one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Martin Short. However, his comedic counterpart, Steve Martin, was interestingly omitted from this year's list. The actor brought his quintessential charm and a healthy dose of 'old person in a young city' humor to season 4 of the show.

Ad

Martin plays Charles, one of the three investigators who attract murder mysteries wherever they go. He is the more jaded one in the trio, and with the murder victim in the season being one of his closest friends, the actor had the chance to explore grief through comedy. Selena Gomez, who plays Mabel, was also not on the list.

2) Kate Hudson (Running Point)

Hudson takes over a family business (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Netflix's splashy new sports comedy was lauded for its original premise and fresh take on women running a male-dominated space like sports management. Hudson plays Isla Gordon, a former party girl turned businesswoman who takes over her family's pro basketball team, The Los Angeles Waves. The show explores her growth as she struggles with her brothers trying to sabotage her every move.

Ad

While Running Point is still in its nascent stages and might pick up more steam in the next season, Kate Hudson portrayed a relatable and resonant character. While competition is fierce in her category, it was a surprise that her role wasn't recognized with a nomination for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy category at the Emmys 2025.

3) Diego Luna (Andor)

Luna did not get any nominations at the Emmys 2025 (Image via YouTube/Star Wars)

The Star Wars show on Disney+ had a lot to celebrate after receiving 14 nominations at the Emmys 2025, including ones for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Cinematography, and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes. However, the lead actor, Diego Luna, was surprisingly left off the list of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Ad

Luna plays a flawed and unwilling hero in the rebellion against the Empire. While he starts with a personal motive, he soon understands his purpose in the larger scheme. The actor received a Golden Globe nomination in 2024 for his complex emotional range in the show, which makes this snub even more perplexing. None of the other cast members are nominated as well.

4) The cast of What We Do In The Shadows

Ad

The cast of the mockumentary (Image via Hulu)

The final season of the Hulu supernatural comedy mockumentary was recognized with best comedy, writing, and directing nominations at the Emmys 2025. However, none of the cast members were recognized in the Outstanding Lead Actor or Actress in a Comedy Series category, including Matt Berry, who dealt with the biggest plotlines in the season.

Ad

The show follows a group of vampires living in present-day Staten Island, New York. It documents their trials trying to fit into modern society without unveiling their identity. The show took on a more emotional tone towards the end, but managed to infuse humor and heart in the best ways. This is why it's surprising that the memorable cast performances were not nominated.

5) Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal)

Fielder in The Rehearsal (Image via HBO)

The Rehearsal is hard to categorize into any one category. Nathan Fielder plays a fictionalized version of himself in a documentary setup. Real people come to him to rehearse real-life situations they are scared to face. But there are actors Fielder hires to improvise and practice. The show's bizarre premise and meta humor have created a cult following, which makes the Emmys 2025 snub surprising.

Ad

However, the comedian-writer's creation has garnered deeply polarizing results, which might explain his name not being on the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy list. The show is still up in the best writing and directing categories. Watch all seasons on HBO Max or Hulu.

6) Kiera Nightley (Black Doves)

Knightley is a spy on the show (Image via Netflix)

Nightley was predicted to be in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category at the Emmys 2025, so it was a surprise to see no nominations for her or the spy thriller on the list. The show toed the line between a slick action and a wry comedy, with plenty of banter between colleagues, and immediately became a Netflix favorite.

Ad

The actress plays Helen Webb, an undercover spy who is saddled with an old friend from her spy organization named Sam Young, after her lover is murdered by the criminal underworld. Her understated comedic timing and emotional resonance generated a large fan following. However, the show's spy thriller competitor, Apple TV's Slow Hearts, managed to beat it in the nominations race.

7) Megan Stalter (Hacks)

Stalter's lack of nomination in the supporting actress category is a surprise (Image via Getty)

The comedy drama has been an Emmys darling since its release, and is nominated 14 times this time around too, including ones for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy. However, Megan Stalter has been snubbed yet again in Hacks' four-season run.

Ad

Stalter plays the eccentric and outrageous fan-favorite Kayla, who manages Deborah Vance's career with Jimmy LuSaque Jr. (Paul W. Downs). She has some of the best one-liners. While airheaded on most days, she delivers the goods in clutch moments, becoming the unpredictably hilarious character who shakes up every comedy show.

The actress is slated to star as the lead in Too Much, so other Emmy nominations might be on the horizon.

Ad

Other Emmys 2025 surprise snubs include Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face and Sam Reid for Interview With the Vampire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More