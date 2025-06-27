“One of the biggest surprises in my life” - Diego Luna shares thoughts on his character and journey in Andor and Rogue One

Diego Luna became a global star with his role as Cassian Andor in the 2016 film Rogue One and its prequel series, Andor. The science fiction series, created by Tony Gilroy for Disney+, recently completed its second and final season.
Luna, in a StarWars.com piece published on June 23, 2025, shared his thoughts on the project, his co-stars from Andor, and the impact of the character in his life.
"It's probably one of the biggest surprises in my life, what saying yes to Rogue One brought to me. I had no expectations. And every time I talk about the character or the project, I still feel I'm talking about something that is very personal," he said.
The series, which was originally planned to go on for five seasons, has not been renewed for season 3. It is available for streaming on Disney+, along with other Star Wars shows such as Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and The Mandalorian.
Diego Luna talks about his two Star Wars projects
It has been almost a decade since Diego Luna geared up for the character of Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Universe film, Rogue One, alongside Felicity Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, and Forest Whitaker. Talking about the project with StarWars.com, Diego Luna shared his admiration for the same, saying:
"If you like Rogue One, you're going to realize there's so much you didn't know. And so many things are going to be seen from a different perspective after watching Andor… It’s about understanding the complexity, the amount of love, loss, commitment, and passion behind change."
Diego Luna also praised his co-star Genevieve O’Reilly, who plays Mon Mothma.
"Genevieve is so subtle, so smart about every decision she makes. She doesn't waste an opportunity as an actor. She's always bringing something new, something different, something special. She never stops… but she also gives herself the chance to enjoy the process," he said.
Is Andor a prequel to Rogue One?
Andor is the prequel to Rogue One and chronicles the Rebel Alliance intelligence officer Cassian's journey before he reached the Ring of Kafrene to meet Tivik. The series explores the origins of the rebellion, showcasing the sacrifices people made to unite against the oppressive Galactic Empire.
The official synopsis of the show reads:
"A story about revolution, Andor focuses on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make in the galaxy. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how diverse peoples and worlds became involved."
"It is an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian embarks on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero," the synopsis further reads.
Who is in the cast of Andor?
Apart from Diego Luna, the series is led by Adria Arjona as the mechanic and black marketer, Bix Caleen. Kyle Soller plays Syril Karn, a Deputy Inspector for Preox-Morlana, and Genevieve O'Reilly is the Imperial senator Mon Mothma.
Besides them, the series features an ensemble of actors playing various supporting characters. Here's the list:
- Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael
- Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor
- Denise Gough as Dedra Meero
- Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha
- Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz
- Elizabeth Dulau as Kleya Marki
- Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic
- Benjamin Bratt as Bail Organa
- Alan Tudyk as the voice of K-2SO
- Joplin Sibtain as Brasso
- James McArdle as Timm Karlo
- Rupert Vansittart as Chief Hyne
- Alex Ferns as Sergeant Linus Mosk
- Gary Beadle as Clem Andor
- Kathryn Hunter as Eedy Karn
- Alastair Mackenzie as Perrin Fertha
- Anton Lesser as Major Lio Partagaz
- Alex Lawther as Karis Nemik
- Sule Rimi as Lieutenant Gorn
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Arvel Skeen
- Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Taramyn Barcona
- Stanley Townsend as Commandant Jayhold Beehaz
- Ben Miles as Tay Kolma
- Andy Serkis as Kino Loy
- Duncan Pow as Ruescott Melshi
- Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera
- Richard Dillane as Davo Sculdun
- Muhannad Bhaier as Wilmon Paak
- Pierro Niel-Mee as Erskin Semaj
- Sam Gilroy as Gerdis.
