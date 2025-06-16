What are the real-life locations shown in Andor? Details explored

The science fiction thriller series Andor may have concluded with season 2, but it continues to resonate with fans. Since its ending, several elements of the show have emerged as important topics for discussion, including the screenplay, direction, acting, and music.

Fans have also shown considerable appreciation for the show's filming locations, which played a crucial role in enhancing the narrative and making the viewing experience more engaging.

For the uninitiated, Andor seasons 1 and 2 were filmed across several locations in the UK and Europe. A primary site was Pinewood Studios in England, where most of the filming took place. Additionally, some scenes were filmed in Spain, Scotland, and their adjoining areas.

Primary filming locations for Andor

1) Pinewood Studios, Iver, England

A lot of the show was filmed in Pinewood Studios, Iver, England (Image via Getty)

Like its first season, Pinewood Studios—located in Iver Heath, England—served as one of the primary filming locations. Several indoor and outdoor scenes were filmed on location.

Pinewood Studios offers access to 30 stages, 3 exterior backlots, an underwater stage, 3 dedicated TV studios, 10 GE connectivity TV studios, and a studio gallery. Additionally, the facility has 6 mixing theaters, 20 cutting rooms, and a screening theater, all of which can be used during the post-production process.

2) London, England

Parts of the show were also filmed in Canary Wharf (Image via Getty)

Several locations in London, England, were also used for filming scenes in Andor. Among the notable spots is the Lloyd's building—also known as the Inside-Out Building—located on Lime Street, London.

Another location featured in the series is Canary Wharf, situated in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets. The financial area reportedly served as the location for filming scenes set within the Empire.

3) Valencia, Spain

The City of Arts and Sciences, in Valencia, Spain, was used for filming (Image via Getty)

Several locations in Valencia, Spain, were used for filming Andor, particularly in season 2. Notable among them is the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, Spain.

Additional scenes were filmed in Quatre Carreres, a district of Valencia, Spain. Furthermore, Xativa Castle (also known as Castillo de Játiva), located in the city of Xàtiva near Valencia, Spain, was also used for filming.

4) Cruachan Reservoir, Argyll, Scotland

Cruachan Reservoir, Argyll, Scotland, was the primary filming location for season 1 of the show (Image via Wild About Argyll & The Isles)

Scenes from the show were also filmed around the Cruachan Reservoir in Argyll, Scotland. The location was specifically used in season 1, while many believe that scenes from season 2 were also shot here.

The Cruachan Reservoir is an important power station in Scotland, capable of producing several gigawatt-hours of energy, which is necessary to keep the country running smoothly.

All episodes of Andor seasons 1 and 2 are currently available for streaming on Disney Plus.

