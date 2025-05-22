Set in the gritty shadows of the Empire’s rise, Andor pulls focus away from the Jedi and zeroes in on the people caught in the middle. Season 2 builds on the slow-burn rebellion arc, following Cassian Andor as he slips further into the role that will eventually make him a Rebel spy.

Played by Diego Luna, Cassian isn’t a typical Star Wars hero who weilds the lightsaber and is one with the Force. He is a hardened rebel who has witnessed the brutality of the Empire firsthand.

Alongside him, familiar faces return—Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, and Denise Gough as the relentless Dedra Meero. Their stories crisscross through tight corridors of espionage, prison breaks, and quiet acts of resistance.

Season 2 leans into gray areas, where no choice is clean and everyone’s playing the long game. That complexity is part of the hook. But as the credits roll, not everything’s tied up. Cassian’s sister is still missing. Bix has her own secret. A child may be in the picture. And then there’s the Force healer. Here are 7 unanswered questions after Andor season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Andor Season 2. Reader's discretion advised.

Questions fans are asking after Andor season 2 finale

1) Did Cassian broadcast Nemik’s manifesto?

Nemik in Season 1 (Image via Disney+)

Karis Nemik’s manifesto is heard in the series finale of Andor, with ISB Major Partagaz confirming that the message was broadcast publicly. The text had been left to Cassian, and the broadcast’s origin is unclear. It’s not confirmed whether Cassian was directly responsible or if someone else, like Vel, passed it on.

In Andor season 2, episode 11, the Empire is shown monitoring radio frequencies. The manifesto is said to have aired more than once. However, the broadcast’s technical logistics are not explained.

If the Rebels were involved in airing the message multiple times, it’s unclear how they avoided detection by the Empire’s surveillance. One possibility is that different locations were used for each broadcast, though the method behind that remains ambiguous.

2) What happened to Cassian's sister?

Still from Season 1 (Image via Disney+)

Cassian Andor’s search for his sister kicked off the series, beginning with his time on Morlana One. That early mission set the chain of events in motion that led to his involvement with Luthen Rael and the Rebellion. While the storyline didn’t remain front and center, it helped frame the character’s backstory.

Andor season 2 keeps that mystery in the background, with it only resurfacing briefly in the final episode. Cassian is shown remembering his sister in a dream, though nothing else is revealed.

In interviews, showrunner Tony Gilroy mentioned that the missing sister was part of Cassian’s foundational arc—an unresolved thread that shaped his drive and choices.

There’s no confirmation on where the sister is or if she’ll return. However, her absence remains a part of Cassian’s personal history, unanswered and open-ended. Whether this thread leads somewhere in future Star Wars stories hasn’t been announced. For now, it remains one of the lingering questions left behind.

3) Who is Cassian and Bix’s child?

Bix & her child in the ending of Season 2 (Image via Disney+)

In the final shot of Andor, it’s revealed that Bix left Cassian on Yavin 4 in part because she was pregnant. No details are shared about the child—neither the name nor the gender is mentioned. The identity and future of the child remain unknown. Based on the timeline, the child would be of age during the events of the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

There’s no sign that the child is linked to any known characters from that time. The story doesn’t say if the child joins the Resistance or appears again in the franchise. For now, this part of the story remains open, adding depth to Bix and Cassian’s journey. It’s unclear if future stories will explore what happens to the child.

The ending raises questions not just about Bix, but about the next generation, leading directly into one of several unanswered storylines.

4) What happens to Wilmon after Rogue One?

Wilmon and Bix in Season 2 (Image via Disney+)

Wilmon played a key role in Andor as a connection to Cassian’s past on Ferrix. He was last seen on Yavin 4 with Dreena, eating breakfast. Due to his leg injury, it’s unclear whether he participated in the ground mission on Scarif. He may have supported the Rebellion in another capacity, possibly as a pilot.

Wilmon’s fate after this point remains unknown. The series doesn’t provide details about where he goes or what becomes of him following the events on Yavin 4. His storyline, like several others, is left open-ended.

Whether or not Wilmon appears in future Star Wars stories hasn’t been confirmed, but the potential for a return exists. His connection to Ferrix, the Rebellion, and Cassian places him within the larger narrative. That absence of closure leaves one more question hanging: What happened to Wilmon after Andor?

5) Did the Force healer meet Luke?

Force Healer in Season 2 (Image via Disney+)

Andor rarely focused on the Force but introduced a Force healer based on Yavin. The character appears in the show’s final scenes, where it’s suggested she recognized Cassian’s role as a messenger. She does not identify as a Jedi but displays a connection to the Force.

The series doesn’t show the healer and Luke Skywalker meeting, even though they’re both on Yavin at the same time. It’s unclear if they ever spoke or shared knowledge.

The healer’s connection to the Force adds to the idea that others, beyond the Jedi, are becoming aware of it. Her powers and knowledge aren’t fully explained, leaving room for future stories. It’s also unknown if Luke sensed her Force-sensitivity or learned anything from her.

The Force healer’s appearance in Andor introduces another open thread—did Luke Skywalker ever cross paths with her?

6) Did Mon reconcile with Leida?

Still from Andor Season 1 (Image via Disney+)

Andor doesn’t explain what happens to Mon Mothma’s family after she leaves the Empire. In the final episode, her husband Perrin is still on Coruscant, but there’s no update on her daughter Leida. Earlier in the series, Mon Mothma arranged Leida’s engagement to gain support for the Rebellion.

The final season doesn’t confirm whether Mon Mothma ever reconnected with her daughter. Their last interaction offers no clear indication of where they stood emotionally, or how much Leida understood about her mother’s role in the broader conflict.

The show leaves this thread open—did Mon Mothma ever speak to her daughter again?

7) How did the Rebel Alliance learn about Jyn?

Still from Rouge One (Image via Disney+)

The Andor series finale introduced the earliest mentions of the Death Star and revealed Galen Erso as the engineer behind its construction. His name appears multiple times during the final episodes, establishing his link to the Empire’s secret weapon. However, there’s no mention of his daughter, Jyn Erso, in this arc.

The timeline suggests the Rebellion’s awareness of Galen could have eventually led them to Jyn, though the show doesn’t provide details on how that connection is made. It’s possible the information came from various sources, including Saw Gerrera, who had past ties to both Ersos. Jyn’s role becomes central shortly after Andor ends.

Season 2 leaves several threads hanging—loose ends that tie into the larger Star Wars story. From quiet exits to missing names, there’s still plenty left unsaid. Whether or not future shows pick these up, these questions shape what came next.

Andor is streaming on Disney+.

