“Most social interactions are very uncomfortable for me"- When Nathan Fielder made his feelings clear about awkwardness in comedy

In a 2020 Interview Magazine conversation in Los Angeles, Louis Theroux interviewed Nathan Fielder for a feature on his comedic career and upcoming projects. They discussed Fielder’s Comedy Central series Nathan for You, his early work in Canada, and his approach to blending humor with real-world interactions.

Ad

Theroux, known for documentaries like Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends, compared their styles. During the interview, Theroux asked how Fielder handles awkwardness in daily life.

“Most social interactions are very uncomfortable for me,” he replied.

The conversation covered Fielder’s business school background, his start in comedy, and new shows like How To with John Wilson and The Curse. They explored how discomfort shapes their work.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Nathan Fielder's early career and comedy development

Fielder is famous for his Comedy Central series Nathan for You (Image via Getty)

Theroux asked Fielder to describe his work for those unfamiliar with it. Fielder admitted struggling with this.

Ad

Trending

“I will admit that one of the things I’m worst at is describing what I do,” he answered.

He shared that he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree before joining This Hour Has 22 Minutes, where he did correspondent pieces with real people. This experience led to Nathan for You, where he offered absurd business ideas, like a poo flavored yogurt.

Theroux inquired about early pieces that Nathan Fielder was proud of. Fielder recalled performing for older audiences in Halifax.

Ad

“I noticed that people would laugh at things when the camera was on me that I didn’t intend to be a joke,” Fielder added.

Theroux mentioned his own early career under Michael Moore’s influence, discussing how unintended humor shaped their approaches. They talked about how Fielder’s business school experience felt absurd, which he satirized in Nathan for You. Fielder described learning to weave accidental humor into his comedy after audiences laughed at unscripted moments.

Ad

Nathan Fielder's new projects and creative challenges

Fielder co-created The Curse with the Safdie brothers (Image via Getty)

Theroux asked about Nathan Fielder’s new projects and the evolution of his comedy. Fielder discussed executive producing How To with John Wilson for HBO, featuring episodes like How to Make Small Talk and How to Put Up Scaffolding. He also mentioned co-creating The Curse with the Safdie brothers for Showtime, centered on a fictional HGTV show disrupted by a mysterious curse.

Ad

Theroux then brought up the viral Dumb Starbucks stunt from Nathan for You.

“We handed out copies and people would list the cups on eBay for $500,” Fielder said.

“I’ve always liked the experience, as a viewer, of being like, ‘Should I feel good? Should I feel bad about this? How should I feel?’” Fielder answered when Theroux referenced Errol Morris’s observation about Fielder’s work.

Ad

They discussed the challenge of keeping long-running shows fresh, with Nathan Fielder comparing Nathan for You to Roseanne, which became cartoonish over time. Fielder explained that he aimed to avoid repetition in his series, wanting each project to surprise audiences.

Theroux shared that he finds Fielder’s work charming and compared it to his own documentaries, which also balance humor and awkwardness.

Stay tuned for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More