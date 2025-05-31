7 shows to watch if you liked ‘The Rehearsal’

The Rehearsal returned for season 2 in April this year, bringing outlandish comedy and blurring the lines between reality and fiction. At its core, the show is about one man, creator and writer Nathan Fielder, who plays a fictionalized version of himself.

He helps people rehearse big events or important conversations with elaborate sets and hired extras, practicing every possible turn a conversation can take. But things don't always go as planned.

The show was praised for its deadpan humor and sharp take on the harsh, exploitative world of reality TV. It highlights everything from awkward pauses to deep looks into human behavior. Season 2 had its issues, as Nathan Fielder created a fake singing competition, tricking contestants into thinking they could win $10,000.

Fans of the way Nathan Fielder pushes the boundaries of comedy in The Rehearsal, here are other shows that might tickle your funny bone.

Cunk on Earth, The Curse, and other shows for fans of The Rehearsal

1) Nathan For You (2013-2017)

Fielder in the comedy series (Image via Hulu)

Fans of The Rehearsal must watch the show that inspired it: Nathan For You. This four-season docuseries helmed by Nathan Fielder presents comedic business ideas to unsuspecting business owners who think Fielder is a "Business Consultant". Some ideas work simply by being that outlandish, while others implode, but in its entirety, it creates deadpan comedy like never before.

Fielder bends his business degree to his advantage, mixing socio-economic commentary with parodies of shiny marketing tactics that leaves audiences second-guessing what's real and what isn't, all while laughing out loud at his antics. The series finale directly sets the premise for The Rehearsal.

Where to watch: Max/Prime Video/Paramount+/Hulu

2) How To With John Wilson (2020-2023)

A still from the "How to Cook the Perfect Risotto" episode (Image via HBO)

John Wilson, a documentary filmmaker with a curiosity for everything that makes human beings eccentric, quirky, and interesting, goes around New York City interviewing people. The result? Shockingly humorous tutorials about simple things, from how to make a risotto to how to throw out your batteries.

Fans of The Rehearsal's ability to push the boundaries of comedy should check out this show for its ability to maneuver scripted moments and real-life craziness. Bonus: This comedy docuseries is executive produced by Nathan Fielder.

Where to watch: Max

3) Cunk on Earth (2022)

Philomena Cunk in the show (Image via Netflix)

Diane Morgan plays Philomena Cunk with deadpan aplomb, interviewing real-life experts on world history like Nigel Spivey and Shirley Thompson about topics like early civilization, the rise of religion, and the Renaissance era. With the interviewers often confused or completely put off by her straight-faced humor, the show is a delight for fans of absurdist comedy.

The Rehearsal, and in general, Nathan Fielder fans who appreciate his ability to blend comedy and real-world scenarios, will enjoy this intriguing historical mockumentary created by Charlie Brooker.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) The Curse (2023)

The cast of The Curse (Image via Hulu)

Asher and Whitney Seigel (Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone) are a newlywed white couple in Española, New Mexico, with an obsession for passive homes. Together with reality TV producer Dougie Schecter, they decide to work on the pilot of "Flipanthropy", despite pushback from the local community. When a young street vendor named Nala curses them, things start to derail quickly.

This satirical comedy show about marriage and the power of media to bend reality is great for fans of The Rehearsal. Both shows deal with similar themes while approaching them from completely different directions.

Where to watch: Hulu

5) Review (2014-2017)

Andy Daly in Review (Image via Prime Video)

In this show-within-a-show meta mockumentary, Andy Daly stars as Forrest MacNeil, a curious and overly enthusiastic "reviewer" of experiences. Once he undergoes the experience, he goes into a studio setup and rates it on a scale of 5. Chaos ensues when Forrest goes to hilarious lengths to get the best experience.

Fans of the immensely realistic setup of The Rehearsal, interwoven with its semi-scripted premise and straight-faced jokes, will enjoy three seasons of Forrest's escapades, which go from 0 to 100 really quickly. In one instance, Forrest tries stealing, going from candy in a store to robbing a bank in 5 minutes flat.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) Jon Benjamin Has a Van (2011)

Jon Benjamin is a comedic reporter on the show (Image via Prime Video)

In this live-action comedy series, comedian Jon Benjamin plays a reporter who goes around investigating scripted scenarios while delivering unimportant news snippets to unsuspecting New York City pedestrians. The 10-episode show creates inane situations and approaches them with earnestness that makes for top comedy.

Nathan Fielder is Jon Benjamin's sound guy, so fans can imagine the comedic chemistry between the duo. On one occasion, Nathan gets kidnapped, and the entire episode is mute after that because the sound guy is missing. Fans of experimental comedy like The Rehearsal will enjoy this one.

Where to watch: Apple TV/Prime Video

7) Joe Pera Talks With You (2018-2021)

Joe Pera plays a fictional version of himself (Image via Prime Video)

Joe Pera plays a fictionalized version of himself as a Michigan middle school choir teacher who can hold conversations about the most minuscule topics, from minerals to falling asleep. He breaks the fourth wall, interacting directly with the audience in an interesting twist to typical stand-up comedy-based shows.

The Rehearsal and Joe Pera Talks With You are both about slightly awkward, but highly comedic men with a lot of opinions. The throw-away jokes and the nuanced take on the human mind make it a fascinating watch. Of course, the deadpan humor is a plus.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Watch all episodes of The Rehearsal on HBO. Check out other sketch comedy shows such as Saturday Night Live and Key & Peele.

