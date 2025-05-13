“I don't mind being made fun of”- When Vince Vaughn made his feelings clear about humor

Vince Vaughn, known for his quick wit and charismatic presence on screen, has often shown his knack for finding humor in any situation, including those aimed at himself. In an interview with Parade published on January 9, 2008, Vaughn shares his viewpoint on being a target of comic impersonations.

Speaking of parodies of some of his film roles, such as Swingers and Wedding Crashers, he said:

"I don't mind being made fun of."

The interview explored Vaughn’s journey in the entertainment world, from his early roles to becoming a comedy film regular. He reflected on his beginnings, noting that his first big break came with Swingers, a low-budget film that gained a cult following.

The actor shared that he initially had a rough time before the film’s success, stating,

"I've never been big on cars. When I first got to Hollywood, I bought a used car from Avis. I drove that until I almost had to pay someone to tow it away. Then, after Swingers, the producers bought me a used Ford Bronco."

The unexpected popularity of Swingers helped launch his career, leading to roles in major comedies like Old School and Wedding Crashers.

Vince Vaughn's take on humor and self-deprecation

Still of Vince Vaughn from The Internship (Image via 20th Century Studios)

In the Parade interview, Vince Vaughn shared his appreciation for humor, particularly self-deprecating comedy, and explained why he embraces parodies of his work. He expressed admiration for Johnny Carson, stating,

"I've always been a fan of Johnny Carson because he was so great with an audience and not afraid of self-deprecating humor."

Vaughn explained that his openness to being parodied stems from his respect for the collaborative nature of comedy. He noted that he enjoys it when others imitate his roles, as it reflects the impact of his performances. The actor explained he appreciates the creativity involved in parodies and sees it as part of the comedic process.

Embracing Parody: Vaughn's reflections on being imitated

Still of Vince Vaughn from Bad Monkey (Image via Apple TV+)

Vince Vaughn also discussed his reactions to being parodied, specifically addressing instances where his performances in Swingers and Wedding Crashers were imitated. He said,

"I loved it when Justin did a take-off on me in Swingers and somebody else did a scene from Wedding Crashers."

Vaughn explained that he finds these parodies enjoyable because they highlight the cultural reach of his films and show how his work resonates with others in the comedy world. He also shared an anecdote from his stand-up comedy days to illustrate his willingness to experiment with humor, saying,

“When we first started I was a little desperate to add something because the stand-up comics each had their own act. I suddenly decided to do karaoke. So they got me a karaoke machine and I did a pretty good Yul Brynner. I'm not a great singer, but it was fun doing it with an audience because I'd get everybody singing.”

He also reflected on his experience with stand-up comedy, discussing its challenges. He remarked,

"It went well, but it reminded me how tough it is to be a stand-up comic. It's grueling never knowing if the audience is going to think you're funny. It's soul-destroying when they don't laugh."

The Break-up actor revealed that his try at stand-up helped him understand the level of vulnerability needed for the art, which strengthened his admiration for risk-taking comedians. He noted that this experience helped him better grasp the difficulties of comedy, which contributes to his favourable opinion of parodies.

