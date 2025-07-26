The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 release date, voice cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Ben Bocquelet's spin-off series, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1, is set to premiere internationally on October 6, 2025. The series will pick up right after the events of the original show, The Amazing Gumball season 6, which premiered on Cartoon Network on January 5, 2018. The show will most probably pick up character arcs from the original show while also addressing some of the lingering cliffhangers.The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will be voiced by Alkaio Thiele as Gumball Watterson and Hero Hunter as Darwin Watterson, respectively. Vanessa Brookman, Warner Bros. Discovery's General Manager, opened up about how the new series will continue Gumball's legacy. She stated:&quot;We thought it was about time that Gumball and the rest of the gang woke up from their catnap to do what they do best and delight more fans with distinctive humor, visual inventiveness, and wild adventures. Guided by the immense talents of Ben, Matt, Erik, and team, the new series continues Gumball’s legacy as one of the most iconic, groundbreaking, and beloved Cartoon Network shows of all time.&quot;Where to watch The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 will premiere on Cartoon Network and HBO Max on October 6, 2025. However, the 40-episode series will be available to stream for United States viewers on Hulu and Disney+ on July 28, 2025.The first 20 episodes of the season will air on July 28, 2025. Details on the release date for the remaining 20 episodes haven't been released yet.Episode numberEpisode nameRelease date (Hulu/Disney+)1The BurgerJuly 28, 20252The AssistantJuly 28, 20253The DistanceJuly 28, 20254The Thing July 28, 20255The ButtsJuly 28, 20256The Traffic July 28, 20257The AstrologicalJuly 28, 20258The CheerleaderJuly 28, 20259The BoringJuly 28, 202510The TeacherJuly 28, 202511The AppJuly 28, 202512The EntranceJuly 28, 202513The LetterJuly 28, 202514The GutJuly 28, 202515The WrinkleJuly 28, 202516The GourmetJuly 28, 202517The GourmetJuly 28, 202518The Portrait July 28, 2025 19The Climb July 28, 2025 20The Amadain July 28, 2025 All cast members in The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1, and the characters they play View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRegarding the voice cast announced so far, Teresa Gallagher and Dan Russell will be back from the last series as the voices of Nicole and Richard Watterson, respectively. Fresh additions to the franchise are Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Darwin, and Kinza Syed Khan as little sister Anais.Here is the full list of voice actors and the characters they play in The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1:Alkaio Thiele as Gumball WattersonHero Hunter as Darwin WattersonKinza Syed Khan as Anais WattersonTeresa Gallagher as Nicole WattersonDan Russell as Richard WattersonTeresa Gallagher as Penny FitzgeraldHugo Harrison as Tobias WilsonKerry Shale as Bobert 6BRead more: What time does It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 4 release on FXX and Hulu? Release timings for all regions.What to expect from The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 reunites viewers with the crazy, comically surreal town of Elmore, where physics doesn't always apply and family life reaches new levels of absurdity. The series traces the adventures of Gumball Watterson, a blue cat given to mischief, and his adoptive brother Darwin, a walking goldfish, with their super-genius sister Anais and an assortment of offbeat supporting characters.This new chapter continues the legacy of the original show in combining irreverent humor with visual creativity and emotional depth. Gumball's pranks take further leaps from fighting against a sinister fast-food chain to dealing with a sentient artificial intelligence that falls for his mom, and attempting to prevent Banana Joe from the dubious idea of wearing pants.There is a rich blend of absurdist humor, rapid-fire storytelling, and social commentary, all set within energetic animation combining 2D, 3D, and live-action. Supported by its original creators, the show will continue Gumball's legacy as one of Cartoon Network's most creative animated series.Matt Layzell on making The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1In an interview with Animation Magazine published on July 25, 2025, executive producer Matt Layzell opened up about their inspiration for making the show and the themes they wanted to touch upon.&quot;We wanted more of the same great Gumball stories, like returning to some of our favorite characters. Really doing more of the same and trying to elevate things and tell new stories with the characters we already had. That was the mission, to do as good and even better than what fans were already familiar with,&quot; he stated.Layzell wanted the show to come from a real place and be connected to the human experience. He also spoke about the ways he planned out The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1, including picking up experiences from high school, awkward situations, and social commentary of the events happening in real life.&quot;The third was, in classic Gumball fashion, like more of an experimental episode, something that really used a special animation technique or focused in on a specific character that we’d tell this crazy story through,&quot; he added.Also read: Phineas and Ferb Season 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more.The first 20 episodes of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 will be available to stream on Hulu on July 28, 2025.