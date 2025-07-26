  • home icon
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 release date, voice cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

By Abhisri Kodandaraman
Published Jul 26, 2025 19:19 GMT
All about The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 (Image via Instagram/@cartoonnetworkofficial)
All about The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 (Image via Instagram/@cartoonnetworkofficial)

Ben Bocquelet's spin-off series, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1, is set to premiere internationally on October 6, 2025. The series will pick up right after the events of the original show, The Amazing Gumball season 6, which premiered on Cartoon Network on January 5, 2018. The show will most probably pick up character arcs from the original show while also addressing some of the lingering cliffhangers.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will be voiced by Alkaio Thiele as Gumball Watterson and Hero Hunter as Darwin Watterson, respectively. Vanessa Brookman, Warner Bros. Discovery's General Manager, opened up about how the new series will continue Gumball's legacy. She stated:

"We thought it was about time that Gumball and the rest of the gang woke up from their catnap to do what they do best and delight more fans with distinctive humor, visual inventiveness, and wild adventures. Guided by the immense talents of Ben, Matt, Erik, and team, the new series continues Gumball’s legacy as one of the most iconic, groundbreaking, and beloved Cartoon Network shows of all time."
Where to watch The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1?

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 will premiere on Cartoon Network and HBO Max on October 6, 2025. However, the 40-episode series will be available to stream for United States viewers on Hulu and Disney+ on July 28, 2025.

The first 20 episodes of the season will air on July 28, 2025. Details on the release date for the remaining 20 episodes haven't been released yet.

Episode numberEpisode nameRelease date (Hulu/Disney+)
1The BurgerJuly 28, 2025
2The AssistantJuly 28, 2025
3The DistanceJuly 28, 2025
4The Thing July 28, 2025
5The ButtsJuly 28, 2025
6The Traffic July 28, 2025
7The AstrologicalJuly 28, 2025
8The CheerleaderJuly 28, 2025
9The BoringJuly 28, 2025
10The TeacherJuly 28, 2025
11The AppJuly 28, 2025
12The EntranceJuly 28, 2025
13The LetterJuly 28, 2025
14The GutJuly 28, 2025
15The WrinkleJuly 28, 2025
16The GourmetJuly 28, 2025
18The Portrait July 28, 2025
19The Climb July 28, 2025
20The Amadain July 28, 2025
All cast members in The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1, and the characters they play

Regarding the voice cast announced so far, Teresa Gallagher and Dan Russell will be back from the last series as the voices of Nicole and Richard Watterson, respectively. Fresh additions to the franchise are Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Darwin, and Kinza Syed Khan as little sister Anais.

Here is the full list of voice actors and the characters they play in The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1:

  • Alkaio Thiele as Gumball Watterson
  • Hero Hunter as Darwin Watterson
  • Kinza Syed Khan as Anais Watterson
  • Teresa Gallagher as Nicole Watterson
  • Dan Russell as Richard Watterson
  • Teresa Gallagher as Penny Fitzgerald
  • Hugo Harrison as Tobias Wilson
  • Kerry Shale as Bobert 6B

What to expect from The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1

youtube-cover
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 reunites viewers with the crazy, comically surreal town of Elmore, where physics doesn't always apply and family life reaches new levels of absurdity. The series traces the adventures of Gumball Watterson, a blue cat given to mischief, and his adoptive brother Darwin, a walking goldfish, with their super-genius sister Anais and an assortment of offbeat supporting characters.

This new chapter continues the legacy of the original show in combining irreverent humor with visual creativity and emotional depth. Gumball's pranks take further leaps from fighting against a sinister fast-food chain to dealing with a sentient artificial intelligence that falls for his mom, and attempting to prevent Banana Joe from the dubious idea of wearing pants.

There is a rich blend of absurdist humor, rapid-fire storytelling, and social commentary, all set within energetic animation combining 2D, 3D, and live-action. Supported by its original creators, the show will continue Gumball's legacy as one of Cartoon Network's most creative animated series.

Matt Layzell on making The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1

In an interview with Animation Magazine published on July 25, 2025, executive producer Matt Layzell opened up about their inspiration for making the show and the themes they wanted to touch upon.

"We wanted more of the same great Gumball stories, like returning to some of our favorite characters. Really doing more of the same and trying to elevate things and tell new stories with the characters we already had. That was the mission, to do as good and even better than what fans were already familiar with," he stated.
Layzell wanted the show to come from a real place and be connected to the human experience. He also spoke about the ways he planned out The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1, including picking up experiences from high school, awkward situations, and social commentary of the events happening in real life.

"The third was, in classic Gumball fashion, like more of an experimental episode, something that really used a special animation technique or focused in on a specific character that we’d tell this crazy story through," he added.
The first 20 episodes of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 will be available to stream on Hulu on July 28, 2025.

