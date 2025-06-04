Phineas and Ferb Season 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Disney is reviving Emmy Award-winning series Phineas and Ferb Season 5, which will be released on the Disney Channel on June 5, 2025. The series was revived as part of an agreement between Disney and Dan Povenmire that comprises 40 episodes of the classic franchise.

Developed by Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, the show is about two brothers, Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, who adopt crazy projects during their summer break. While on adventures, Candace, the sister, makes it her mission to get the two of them caught. Meanwhile, Perry, their pet platypus, embarks on covert operations to thwart the evil scientist Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz.

The cast that reappears in Phineas and Ferb season 5 includes Vincent Martella, David Errigo Jr., Caroline Rhea, Alyson Stoner, and Ashley Tisdale.

When and where will Phineas and Ferb Season 5 be released?

Phineas and Ferb Season 5 will premiere on Disney Channel and Disney XD on June 5, 2025, at 5 pm PT. The episodes from season 5 will be available to watch on Disney+ the following day. Season 5 will consist of 20 episodes, whose details are as follows:

Episode no. Episode name Release date (Disney Channel) 1 Summer Block Buster June 5, 2025 2 Cloudy with a Chance of Mom June 5, 2025

3 Submarine Sandwich Submarine June 5, 2025 4 License to Bust June 5, 2025 5 Dry Another Day June 14, 2025 6 Deconstructing Doof June 14, 2025

7 Tropey McTropeface June 14, 2025

8 Biblio-Blast! June 14, 2025

9 A Chip to the Vet June 21, 2025 10 More Than an Intern June 21, 2025 11 The Aurora Perry-Alis June 21, 2025 12 Lord of the Firesides June 21, 2025 13 The Candace Suit June 28, 2025 14 Agent T (For Teen) June 28, 2025 15 The Haberdasher June 28, 2025 16 Out of Character June 28, 2025 17 Meap Me in St. Louis July 5, 2025 18 No Slumber Party TBA 19 The Ballad of Bubba Doof TBA 20 TBA TBA

According to a February 6, 2025, publication by Variety, Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television, shared his thoughts on the fan favourite franchise.

"Few shows capture pure fun and creativity like ‘Phineas and Ferb’. It’s a series that generations of kids and families have loved, and it perfectly reflects Disney Branded Television’s commitment to joyful storytelling that brings people together. With Dan and Swampy back at the helm, this new season is sure to deliver even more of the excitement and heart that made ‘Phineas and Ferb’ a beloved favorite," he stated.

All about Phineas and Ferb Season 5

According to Disney:

"The new season of ‘Phineas and Ferb’ will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State area.”

The sneak peek of the first episode of Phineas and Ferb season 5 starts with the brothers presenting their summer vacation report to their class on the last day of school.

".....And the time loops just kept getting smaller and smaller...and then, using Candace's spoon, we saved the world, again! And that's what we did for summer vacation," Phineas explains.

Phineas then breaks into a song about how everyone doesn't have to wait till the next day for summer vacation.

"There's 104 days of summer vacation before the school year arrives. But this year, with a little early participation, we can have 104.5," he sings.

The episode progresses with Perry taking on a new mission to stop Dr. Doofenshmirtz, who has decided to turn "evil again". With his new invention, the vaporizerinator, Dr. Doofenshmirtz plans to vaporize everything that annoys him, including cell towers that look like trees and mannequins with no hands.

Meanwhile, Candace follows her usual routine and tries to bust her brothers. She calls her mom to come see the 5 new inventions the boys built for the block party. However, in a surprising turn of events, instead of Phineas and Ferb's inventions disappearing, the vaporizerinator vaporizes Linda instead.

Phineas and Ferb season 5 will premiere on Disney Channel and Disney XD on June 5, 2025.

