New Phineas and Ferb episodes get first sneak peek ahead of long-awaited comeback

Phineas and Ferb is finally returning in the highly anticipated season 5 on Disney Channel on June 5, 2025. This comes two years since Disney Branded Television announced the project in January 2023 and ten years since the original series ended. It may have already been a decade, but there are still a lot of adventures to come from one of the most popular Disney Channel series.

The new season will pick up the following summer from the events where the original series ended. Phineas, Ferb, Candace, and the rest of the gang will return to their usual hijinks. Ahead of the premiere, Disney has unveiled the upcoming project's first look with a special sneak peek of the revival's premiere, shared by Disney on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Titled Summer Block Buster, the 4-minute comeback premiere sneak peek kicks off with Phineas telling a story to his class. He talks about what they did last summer vacation on the last day of school.

What follows is Phineas and Ferb season 5's new song, Summer Is Starting Right Now. With Ferb on guitars, Phineas sings about school being out and summer starting as Ferb asks where Perry is.

What is Phineas and Ferb season 5 going to be about?

As teased in the Phineas and Ferb season 5 sneak peek, Phineas, Ferb, and the rest of the usual gang are getting ready and excited for the summer vacation. The friends discuss what they plan to do for the summer, with Candace seemingly back to plotting against her little brothers. The sneak peek also shows Perry the Platypus back in his double life and Dr. Doofenshmirtz returning to his villain era.

Per the description of the upcoming season from Disney, here's what else fans can expect to see on the Phineas and Ferb comeback:

"In the new season, Phineas, Ferb, and the crew tackle another 104 days of summer, filled with exciting new adventures and some unforgettable milestones. The boys will break several world records, Candace will take her driver's license test, and Perry will finally make a trip to the vet."

In addition to Phineas, Ferb, and Candace's summer adventures, the revival will also put some secondary characters in the spotlight. In an exclusive interview with Variety, published on May 21, 2025, creators Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh said that the new season of the kid-friendly show will explore supporting characters like Baljeet and Buford.

They also teased that Carl will get more backstory in Phineas and Ferb season 5. Additionally, there will be more about how Stacy is the only one who knows about Perry's true identity.

Plenty of the voice actors from the original 4-season run of the series will be returning. This includes Vincent Martello as Phineas, Ashley Tisdale as Candace, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry, Dan Povenmire as Dr. Doofenshmirtz, and more. David Errigo Jr., who began voicing Ferb in 2018 after taking over from Thomas Brodie-Sangster, will also return.

When and where to watch Phineas and Ferb

The new season of Phineas and Ferb will premiere on the Disney Channel and Disney XD on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Time. Two episodes will be released at the same time for the premiere, with the first episode of the season also premiering on Disney Channel YouTube on the same day.

Meanwhile, the new season will be available for streaming on Disney+ the following day, on Friday, June 6, 2025. However, instead of just two episodes like the television premiere, Disney+ will release the first 10 episodes of the series on the same day. The revival will have 2 seasons, with 20 episodes each.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on anticipated shows like Phineas and Ferb season 5 as the year progresses.

