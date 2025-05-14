“Pure Disney royalty energy”- Netizens react as Ashley Tisdale reveals her daughter is obsessed with her character in High School Musical 

Ashley Tisdale, known for her portrayal of Sharpay Evans in Disney’s High School Musical franchise, recently shared on TikTok on May 13, 2025, a personal anecdote that has attracted significant attention online.

In the video, she shared that her four-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris French, has developed a strong fascination for the on-screen personality of her mother after watching the original trilogy of films.

"She screams out. She screams out in public, 'I'm Sharpay's baby!' Like I can't. I just feel so embarrassed when I'm walking into a store, and she's like, 'We're all in this,' And I'm like, 'Oh, my God,'" Tisdale said.

The revelation has resulted in a flood of reactions from fans through social media, with many showing appreciation for the generational connection with one of Disney’s most famous franchises.

An X user, @themickkelly1, stated in a comment:

"Ashley Tisdale’s daughter yelling 'I’m Sharpay’s baby' in public is pure Disney royalty energy."

"Imagine being Sharpay Evans in real life and still getting terrorized by Sharpay Evans at home. That’s karma in rhinestones," a fan hilariously commented.

"Ashley birthed a sharpay stan and now she’s paying the price," another fan added.

"AWW it’s new to her we all went through that phase," an individual stated.

Ashley Tisdale further recalled in the TikTok video that her niece played her role in a stage adaptation of the musical. This newfound obsession has not only pleased fans but has also triggered waves of nostalgic admiration.

"Yk ur a true icon when even ur kid acts like this," another individual stated.

"I'm glad she understands the importance of her mum being Sharpay," an X user added.

"Screaming 'IM SHARPAY’S BABY!' Is actually very Sharpay of her," another X user commented.

Ashley Tisdale reveals how her daughter became obsessed by High School Musical

Ashley Tisdale's daughter saw her cousin play Sharpay in a stage version of High School Musical. Jupiter’s curiosity was stirred towards the character, along with the extension of her mother’s portrayal of it. The actress stated:

"When she's seen the movie in the past, like, she never really cared about it, but I think seeing my niece in the play, play me, has just changed her, so she had to watch all three movies."

The young fan has since been mesmerized by the films, regularly listening to the soundtracks, with a special liking towards the song HUMUHUMUNUKUNUKUAPUA’A from the second installment.

"Her favorite song is 'HUMUHUMUNUKUNUKUAPUA'A.' She then joked, 'I hate that song,' before whispering 'I'm happy to listen to it over and over and over.'"

To add to the tale, Tisdale narrated a comical experience whereby Jupiter once mistook Zac Efron, who played Troy Bolton, for her father. In an episode on the Breaking Beauty podcast, on January 15, 2025, Tisdale explained that when she saw Efron on the screen, Jupiter yelled, “Daddy!”

Tisdale cleared the confusion stating it was due to the fact that Efron and her husband Christopher French have both dark hair. She reassured her daughter, saying:

"Just because they have dark hair, it’s not Daddy.”

Ashley Tisdale’s recent reflections on her daughter’s fascination with High School Musical offer a unique glimpse into how iconic roles can resonate across generations. What once was a childhood role of Tisdale, has now become a shared experience within her own family.

