Are Dylan Efron and Zac Efron related to each other? Relationship explained

Dylan Efron has gained traction since his appearance on the reality television series, The Traitors. Viewers of the show have also noticed that his surname is similar to that of Hollywood actor Zac Efron and many are curious to know if the two are related to one another.

Yes, Dylan Efron is the younger brother of actor Zac Efron. Their parents are David Efron and Starla Baskett. While The Greatest Showman actor was born on October 18, 1987, Dylan was born on February 6, 1992.

Dylan and Zac are five years apart and their bond is evident through their frequent interactions on Instagram. They usually post about each other while enjoying a wide range of outdoor activities.

Dylan Efron and Zac Efron often share appreciation posts for one another on social media. On February 7, 2023, the High School Musical star posted a message on Instagram wishing Dylan on his birthday. He captioned the post:

"Happy Birthday Brother! Here's to many more years of shared adventures and endless good times. Love ya!"

Meanwhile, Dylan uploaded a birthday post on October 19, 2023. He thanked his brother for their shared memories. He further wrote:

"HBD Big Bro. I know exactly the type of big brother I want to be for Olivia and Henry because you were that brother to me. Thankful for all the memories made this year but I think we’re overdue for a real adventure, let’s do something crazy this year."

During an interview with BroBible in February 2021, Dylan expressed a similar view about Zac while responding to a question regarding the kind of relationship they shared growing up. Although he pointed out that they were combative while they were younger, he stated that things became quite different later with Zac since they had grown closer. He said:

"I graduated college, Zac really took me under his wing and let me live with him when I got my first job in Los Angeles. He really became that older brother, and that’s when I would say we grew closer than ever. Our relationship was something that developed more as we both became adults and stopped fighting so much."

About Dylan Efron

Dylan Efron was born on February 6, 1992, to David Efron and Starla Baskett in San Luis Obispo, California, USA. His parents got divorced in 2016, as reported by People magazine. David then remarried and had two children with his wife: Olivia and Henry. Zac and Dylan often share photos of their step-siblings online, capturing vacation moments and various activities together.

That being said, Dylan has been a long-time travel influencer and producer. He posts several pictures and videos of himself on Instagram, showcasing the destinations he has traveled to, such as Fiji, Guatemala, Mexico and more.

When it comes to production, Dylan has been credited as a producer or production member on several projects, including American Sniper (2014), By Hand (2020), and Down to Earth with Zac Efron (2020-2022).

Dylan Efron has recently appeared on The Traitors season 3. In the finale episode which aired March 6, 2025, he alongside Dolores Catania, Ivar Mountbatten and Gabby Windey emerged as the winners.

