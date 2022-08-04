"I AM FREAKING OUT": Fans react to Moon Knight Season 2 tease by Oscar Isaac and Mohamed Diab (Possible theories explored)

Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight captured the hearts and minds of the audience with his outstanding performance as the bumbling gift shopist Steven Grant and the charismatic killer Marc Spector. The show performed phenomenally well, with analysts suggesting it was 86.5 times more in demand than other average-rated shows.

By the end of the final episode, fans craved more and hoped the show would have a green light for the new season. Sadly, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige did not provide any details about the show at the coveted Hall H event at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, disappointing millions of fans.

As they rightly say, every dark cloud has a silver lining. A TikTok video has gone viral, apparently confirming season two of the hit Disney Plus series. In the video, TikTok user hayaattiaaa asks if there will be season two of Moon Knight as she pans the camera to Mohamed Diab, the director of the series, who is coy and does not reveal anything. The camera then pans on to none other than Oscar Isaac, who says:

“Why else would we be in Cairo?”

What can you expect from Moon Knight Season 2?

The post-credit scene of season one pulled the rug out of the viewer’s feet with the introduction of Jack Lockley, the third personality housed in the body of Marc Spector. Jake is the new Fist of Khonshu as the cabbie was seen shooting Ethan Hunt’s Arthur Harrow in cold blood. We got hints of Lockley twice before when both Marc and Steven were in a dire situation, and they phased out only to find later that the problem had been solved.

Diab, in an interview with the news portal Comicbook stated:

"If it was for me, I would start with Jake Lockley. I want to see his world. Everyone is so intrigued about him and [I want to] see what happens in between those blinks and who he is and what does he love and who does he love. It's very interesting for me".

Unlike Marc and Steven, Jake Lockley seems more complex. Steven Grant’s character is always leaning towards the good side, while Marc Spector lies in a gray area with morally ambiguous choices. There is no doubt that Jake Lockley will serve as the dark side of Spector’s personality and is the new pet of Khonshu. In an interview with the news website Inverse, Jeremy Slater said:

“Marc and Steven are still totally unaware of his existence. We don’t necessarily know, is he good? Is he evil? We know he’s working for Khonshu. We know he has some sort of arrangement. And we know he is definitely more on board with Khonshu’s worldview in terms of punishing evildoers”.

The other big question about season two is, who will be the Big Bad? While the fist of Khonshu has made many enemies like Black Specter, Midnight Man, and Sun King, our money is on Raul Bushman. It was Bushman who killed Layla’s father and left Marc for dead before he became the fist of Khonshu. Hence, the next season of Moon Knight may explore the origins of Marc Spector.

Another possibility if season two explores multiple antagonists is the re-introduction of Marc Spector’s brother Randall Spector, who died in the cave incident. Randall could return as the infamous Shadow Knight, the most powerful enemy of Moon Knight. Werewolf By Night is another contender for The Big Bad as the Halloween special series is set to be released on Disney Plus in October 2022.

The video by TikTok user hayaattiaaa, which takes place on a boat on the River Nile, proves that Oscar Isaac and Mohamed Diab are in Cairo. It is suggested that Isaac, who is also the Executive Producer of the series, might be scouting locations for future seasons of the show. Other reports indicate that the team is shooting a sizzle reel for season two as D23 2022 is right around the corner.

Fans can expect a good wait of two years before the next season of Moon Knight is released.

