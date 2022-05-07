Why Moon Knight nemesis Raul Bushman's name-drop in series hints at a Season 2

Moon Knight just wrapped its first season and the creators recently spoke about how the show still hasn't been confirmed for a second bow. Seeing as how the series wrapped up, many would be wondering that a season two would be in the offing. Nothing is set in place yet.

The final episode of Moon Knight ended with the set-up of Jake Lockley being introduced and killing Arthur Harrow while Khonshu was still very much in control of Marc.

This basically sets up a second season, although with it not being confirmed, people are wondering whether this story will continue or not. However, we have reason to believe that the show will return for a second season as Moon Knight's nemesis, Raul Bushman, was name-dropped during the season.

Exploring the origin of Moon Knight's nemesis Raul Bushman

During the fifth episode of Moon Knight, Marc reveals that his partner, Bushman, killed Layla's father and was responsible for his injuries, which led to him becoming Khonshu's avatar. For those who don't know, Bushman is one of Knight's primary villains in the comics.

Raul Bushman was created by Doug Moench and Bill Sienkiewicz. His first appearance was in Moon Knight #1 which released in November 1980.

Bushman was born in a small African village named Burunda to a tribe of farmers. After his tribe was driven off their land by a rich European entrepreneur, Bushman turned to violence and took up being a mercenary.

Bushman from the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

To scare off his enemies, Bushman would get a tattoo across his face and fit himself with steel teeth that were extremely sharp. While doing jobs, he would travel to Cairo where he would meet Marc Spector and Duchamp.

On a mission together, they take out a group of rebels, among whom Marc Spector's brother, Randall Spector, is present. Being left there to die, he swears vengeance upon the group.

While working on a contract in Sudan, they come across Dr. Peter Alraune and his daughter Marlene so that they could steal the ancient Egyptian gold they had discovered. When Bushman kills Peter and is about to eliminate Marlene, Spector throws a punch at him. This makes Bushman furious, who mortally wounds Spector in the desert and kills everyone who isn't useful to him.

This is also what leads Spector to meet Khonshu and take upon his avatar to become the Moon Knight.

Bushman then eventually ends up in New York as he is operating a drug trafficking and gambling ring. Marc gets a hint of it which leads to a rematch between them and ends with Bushman being arrested by the police. Although convinced that Marc owes his powers to Bushman, he does his best to ruin his life. And so starts their rivalry.

A still from the show (Image via Marvel Studios)

What's so interesting about Bushman as a villain is that he is completely crazy. He has a hideous appearance, doesn't have any superpowers, and is at peak human strength. He is extremely violent and that leads to some really interesting encounters with our superhero.

Marc and Bushman's encounter on the show was only slightly different. Still partners, Bushman kills Layla's dad and leaves Marc helpless.

Presumably, season two is bound to happen because you just can't introduce someone like Bushman and not include him in a future storyline. He is an extremely important character to Marc, and there are a lot of loose threads left.

The headwriter also revealed that Bushman was supposed to be the villain here, but that idea went nowhere.

There is also the teaser of Jake Lockley at the end of episode six, which raises many questions. So as far as speculations go, we could get a season two for Moon Knight.

