Who is Marc Spector's brother in Moon Knight? Exploring the origin of Shadow Knight (Randall Spector)

The latest episode of Moon Knight drove us down Marc's past, where we saw his happy family getting disintegrated after his brother Randall Spector's death. Young Marc was held responsible for this accident by his mother. And to escape from the trauma and his mother's abuse, Marc created Steven to lead a happy and perfect life.

However, Roro, aka Randall's body, wasn't shown in the series after he drowned in the water. So, it makes sense if the junior Spector makes an appearance in the grand finale of Moon Knight.

Shadow Knight is an enemy of Moon Knight (Image via Marvel)

Randall Spector, aka Shadow Knight, is the psychotic younger brother of Marc Spector (Moon Knight)

Randall and Marc shared a close bond when they were kids, but Randall always remained inferior to his elder brother in every competition. So, deep down, he had hatred towards Marc.

In the comics, Randall didn't die when he was a child. Instead, both Randall and Marc grew up together, and they decided to join the Mercenaries, where Randall joined hands with the opponents. He also killed a woman who had a connection with Marc. However, she successfully informed Marc about his brother's betrayal. By learning this, Marc started hunting Randall, and after coming across him, he released a grenade at him.

Marc and Randall were close when they were kids (Image via Marvel)

However, Randall came out lucky enough to survive the attack. After recovering, he went on to join a group of rebels in Italy. He was later transformed into Shadow Night after going through Lunar treatments, and it wasn't any magic or blessing from a god that gave him those powers. These treatments granted him superhuman durability and stamina. However, the internal organs remained unaffected and kept working as human beings.

The psychotic supervillain later takes the mantle of an imposter who used to prey on nurses. So, Randall is the exact opposite of Marc in the Marvel comics. The day Marc became Moon Knight and was resurrected by Khonshu, Randall explored the Tomb of Seti and learned that there were two Khonshus.

Each version of Khonshu grew in power by defeating the other, and Randall got the Parchment of the other Khonshu. So, it was a perfect opportunity for Randall to steal his brother's identity and become a powerful enemy of Marc as he always wanted to.

Of course, MCU is far from adapting the comic book's storyline, so we might see a different story for Shadow Knight if he appears in the universe.

Edited by Suchitra