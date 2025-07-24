"Collab with her already!!!" — Internet reacts to Cassie sending Kesha flowers ahead of her show at Madison Square Garden

Kesha received a bouquet from Cassie Ventura before her concert at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. She first posted a photo of the beautiful roses on X, formerly known as Twitter, and thanked Cassie in the caption. The Die Young singer wrote in the tweet:&quot;Thank u Cassie 💕. Love you sweet girl. My good luck angel for MSG.&quot;The tweet garnered more than 95K views and over 7.9K likes since it was shared on the social media platform. Kesha, however, did not stop at that. She gave a shoutout to Cassie amid her show during an emotional moment. She opened up about receiving the flowers after the audience gave her a standing ovation that brought tears to her eyes.Meanwhile, the tweet prompted netizens to share their thoughts on the same. One user wrote on the platform:&quot;Collab with her already!!!&quot;Miss Night Demonz @missnightdemonzLINKCollab with her already!!!Another user tweeted:&quot;Survivors supporting each other 💕 love you both, my strong women !!!&quot;&quot;Sending sm love for the both of you &lt;3,&quot; added a netizen.&quot;What a lovely gesture! Gratitude strengthens us 🌸,&quot; wrote another netizen.Many other netizens also complimented Cassie Ventura's gesture and called her a &quot;girl's girl.&quot;&quot;Woah. That's a girls girl,&quot; wrote a user.&quot;GIRL POWER REPRESENT‼️💕,&quot; shared a netizen.&quot;Awe Cassie is a real one 🥹,&quot; commented another netizen.Kesha is currently in the middle of her ongoing The Tits Out Tour, which kicked off with the first show on July 1, 2025, in West Valley City. American band Scissor Sisters is co-headlining the tour along with the Tik Tok singer.The tour would continue till March 2026, with the final show set in Dublin, Ireland.Kesha gave a heartfelt shoutout to Cassie and all survivors at the concertAs aforementioned, Kesha gave a shoutout to Cassie Ventura for sending her the flowers prior to her concert at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. An emotional Kesha addressed the massive crowd at the show and said:&quot;Earlier tonight, Cassie sent me flowers backstage. I just want you to know that all of this love is not only for me, it's for anyone who survived anything that they shouldn’t have had to survive. On behalf of me and my family, thank you.&quot;She added:&quot;And a lot of other people that I don't even know your story, but I feel like to be an Animal, we're tough motherf***ers.&quot;The gift from Cassie came weeks after Kesha had shown her support following the partial verdict in the Diddy case. At the time, the Backstabber singer shared a tweet, writing that she believed in Cassie. For the unversed, on July 2, Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs was acquitted of the more severe charges (sex-trafficking and racketeering charges) that were filed against him.In the tweet dated July 2, the singer also wrote that Cassie's &quot;strength is a beacon for every survivor.&quot; Since then, the tweet has garnered over 4 million views. According to TMZ, Kesha had been quite outspoken when it came to supporting abuse victims.In 2014, she accused Dr. Luke of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. This led to a legal battle between them that lasted for about a decade. It was finally settled two years back, in 2023. Meanwhile, Cassie had been one of the many victims who accused Diddy of physically and sexually abusing them.Exploring more about Kesha's The Tits Out TourAs mentioned earlier, the 38-year-old singer has been busy with her ongoing tour, which started earlier this month. Apart from Scissor Sisters, Slayyyter and Rose Gray would also join the singer, according to reports by People. The tour was announced by the singer in April 2025, with the purpose of promoting her album, '.' (Period), which was released on July 4.In a statement to Rolling Stone in April, Kesha stated:&quot;The most political thing we can do right now is love. Love ourselves and love each other. Americans need to have more safe, consensual s*x. Our administration is so disembodied and disconnected...&quot;She additionally stated:&quot;We will not be quiet, and we will fight through joy!&quot;Kesha would be performing in some significant cities across the US, including Philadelphia, Virginia Beach, and Tampa. In March 2026, she would start the European leg of her tour, with the first show in Berlin. The singer would then cover Paris, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Manchester, London, and some other places.Fans were elated by the announcement of the new tour. The singer also revealed that the latest New York show was sold out.