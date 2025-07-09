Why did Kesha cancel her Dallas concert? Singer says she had to put her fans' "safety first" in a statement 

Kesha has canceled her concert in Dallas due to the deadly flash floods in Texas. For the uninitiated, the Tik Tok singer is currently co-headlining "The Tits Out Tour" with the Scissor Sisters, which started in West Valley City on July 1, 2025. The tour was to promote Kesha's new independent album, Period, released on July 4, 2025.

On July 8, 2025, Kesha was scheduled to perform at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. However, hours before the show, she announced on her social media accounts that it had been canceled for fans' safety due to the weather and floods.

“I wanted to say thank you for coming out to support an independent artist. I have been so excited for tonight and to celebrate my freedom and go tits out with all of you, but due to the weather and what yall here in Texas have been facing, I have to put your safety first. My heart is with you Texas. I’m so sorry that I can’t play this show tonight because of the weather and for all of your safety,” she wrote.

Additionally, the singer revealed she planned to reschedule the canceled show for the next day (July 9), assuring fans that their tickets would still be valid for the postponed event.

“I’m going to stay here in your beautiful city and come back here tomorrow and would love to play for all of you tomorrow night. All of your tickets will be honored and I’m so sorry. Get home safe, let’s party tomorrow,” she continued.

According to USA Today, at least 110 people have been declared dead due to the flash floods in Texas, and at least 161 people have been reported missing, as of a report dated July 8.

Kesha recently appeared on Monica Lewinsky's podcast

Kesha recently joined Monica Lewinsky on her podcast, Reclaiming, where she spoke about her hit 2009 single, Tik Tok, and her work with Dr. Luke and his record label despite their ongoing legal battle stemming from her allegations of s*xual assault.

In an interview dated July 8, 2025, the singer opened up about how her viral 2009 hit, Tik Tok, earned her the party girl image, which she said was very different from her true self. The song, part of her debut album Animals, quickly became a club anthem after its release. However, Kesha admitted that the song's popularity led people to typecast her in "a particular box."

“It’s interesting. When you’re an artist and you’re a songwriter, you can write one song, and that defines you for so long. I love ‘Tik Tok’ and I love that first album like, these are my babies. But I will say, to be put into a particular box was challenging. I felt like, ‘Oh, people aren’t seeing me,'” she added.

Additionally, the singer admitted that she was "terrified of substances," which contradicted her "entire public image." However, she also continued that she remained thankful for the song's popularity, saying:

“But I’m also very lucky that [‘Tik Tok’] hit, and I think I tapped into a part of people’s brains that they needed. It was a recession, I was giving them unadulterated joy and silliness and goofiness and ‘F***k it, we’re having fun, I don’t care what anybody thinks.’ I do stand by it. That’s an important thing to feel.”

"It felt inhumane" — Kesha about working with Kemosabe Records amid legal turmoil

In her recent podcast interview with Monica Lewinsky, Kesha also opened up about working with Dr. Luke and his Kemosabe Records despite being involved in a decade-long legal battle with him that started after she accused him of r*ping her during an incident in 2005.

The battle lasted from 2014 to 2023, with Dr. Luke countersuing her for defamation. The two parties finally settled in June 2023; however, Dr. Luke has repeatedly denied the s*xual assault allegations.

Amid their legal battle, Kesha was still signed to her record label, Kemosabe Records, and released three albums: Rainbow (2017), High Road (2020), and Gag Order (2023). According to Billboard, she was eventually released from her contract in 2023 after Gag Order underperformed.

During an interview with Lewinsky, Kesha described the ordeal as "inhumane," adding that she felt like she was "truly dying inside."

"In my mind, it just felt like the biggest head-f**k of all time. It still perplexes me, because it kind of makes no sense how the legal system could just watch this be happening and be like, ‘Yeah, that’s fine.’ It felt inhumane. And in the middle of it all, it was like, ‘Well, go on stage and smile and sing ‘Tik Tok.' I was dying. I was truly dying inside."

Kesha continues to voice her support for fellow alleged victims. Following Cassie Ventura's lawsuit against Diddy in 2023, the singer altered her famous line in Tik Tok from, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy," to "Wake up in the morning like f**k P. Diddy" during her 2024 Coachella performance.

In the wake of Diddy's partial acquittal, Kesha once again supported Ventura. In an X post on July 2, Kesha stated that she believed Ventura after the rapper was acquitted of allegedly sex trafficking her.

