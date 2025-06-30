What are the allegations against Marilyn Manson? Singer’s U.K. concert canceled following public backlash over abuse claims

Marilyn Manson's concert opener for the UK leg in Brighton has been canceled. The show was set for October 29, 2025, at the Brighton Centre to kick off his One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1 Tour.

As per Billboard, the concert has been canceled after a member of parliament urged the officials to pull it due to sexual abuse allegations against Manson. There was also a major public backlash and political pressure to cancel the show.

Marilyn Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, was allegedly accused of sexual abuse by actress Evan Rachel Wood in 2021. After her, multiple women came out with allegations against the singer of sexual assault, harassment, and grooming. He denied all accusations. These alleged incidents reportedly happened between 2009 and 2011.

MP Siân Berry wrote an open letter to cancel Marilyn Manson's show in Brighton

As per Billboard, Green MP Siân Berry wrote an open letter to Brighton & Hove City Council leader Councillor Bella Sankey, urging them to cancel Marilyn Manson's upcoming Brighton show. The University of Sussex Student Union and victim support organizations co-signed the letter, which was sent out earlier this month.

In the letter, Berry wrote about the allegations against Manson and stated:

“Many survivors in Brighton and Hove, and organizations supporting them, will have very serious concerns about this booking and its impact on other people visiting the city centre, local residents and the wider community. Freedom of expression is an important principle that should be defended, including in relation to artists, but there is an obvious risk to community cohesion.”

In terms of the case against Marilyn Manson, it was dismissed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in January 2025. They stated that there is a lack of evidence and that the statute of limitations has expired, and hence, no criminal charges were filed against the singer.

In her open letter, Berry acknowledged this but added that the Council needs to work for public safety. She stated:

“The level and nature of the accusations against Warner are concerning enough alone, but so too is the message sent out by providing a platform for this individual, at our city’s biggest publicly owned venue, and what this will mean to survivors. We believe a solution must be found and that, despite these difficulties, the Council should act in line with its obligations to our values and the serious concerns around public safety and community cohesion.”

No Stage for Abusers, an activist group, had also urged the Brighton & Hove City Council to cancel Manson's concert due to the sexual abuse allegations. On Saturday, June 28, Ticketmaster confirmed that the show has been canceled.

Marilyn Manson's official website also confirmed the news and added that the UK leg of the One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1 Tour will now begin in Bournemouth on October 31.

