"So hygiene wasn’t or still isn’t a priority" — Internet reacts to Finesse2Tymes explaining why he did not brush his teeth before getting them fixed 

Finesse2Tymes made a surprising claim about his oral health in a recent interaction with fans. According to HotNewHipHop, Finesse2Tymes - whose real name is Ricky Hampton - revealed in an Instagram live session that he didn't use to brush his teeth before getting veneers.

Upon being asked why, the Memphis native defended himself, saying:

"Because I ain't know any better! I ain't know no better before I got my teeth fixed. I was a street n**ga, I wanted some money!"

While he later added, "when you know better, you do better," Finesse2Tymes' response had already attracted criticism and surprise from netizens across social media.

A tweet about his claim, posted by @SayCheeseDGTL on Sunday, has since gone viral, garnering over 222K views and 1.6K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it in the comments section, with one of them writing:

Jamel Herring @JamelHerring LINK So hygiene wasn’t or still isn’t a priority… got it

Some netizens claimed that Finesse2Tymes' alleged lack of hygiene could serve as a cautionary tale for those who wanted to live the street life.

"Show this to your kids when they say they wanna be “street n*ggas” !" - commented an X user.

"I wouldn't like to be in the dentist's shoes" - added another.

"I know he smell crazy" - added a third one.

"Rappers really just be the filthiest mfs alive for no reason" - wrote a fourth netizen.

Meanwhile, others claimed that the Back End rapper's genetics were the real reason behind the condition of his teeth, and not his brushing habits, or lack thereof.

"Brushing wouldn’t have fixed that. Sh*t genetics" - replied one internet user.

"I don’t know a street ni**a in my whole life that has said this..NEVER..He a dirty ni**a it is what it is" - posted another netizen.

"I’m sure he had plenty of teeth problems but don’t think your teeth grow like that from not brushing" - commented a seventh netizen.

According to Complex, Finesse2Tymes also showcased his expensive veneers in the livestream, claiming that he had invested $250,000 in them.

In another livestream in October 2024, the How to Act rapper also brought up his veneers, relating it to his s*xual life and sharing that he no longer performed oral s*x because of the diamonds in his mouth.

Finesse2Tymes was in federal custody last month

Finesse2Tymes' viral post about not brushing his teeth comes a month after the rapper was taken into federal custody after probation violation. On May 3, TMZ reported that the Mixed Feelings rapper was back in custody after prosecutors claimed he violated the conditions of his supervised release.

Attorney Carl A. Moore, who represents Hampton, told the media outlet that the rapper had surrendered to authorities on May 2. His surrender was also concerning a terrorist threat arrest Finesse faced in Texas over an alleged 2024 incident.

The complaint was raised by FNG King, a child star whom Hampton was mentoring. The guardian of the 11-year-old claimed in the complaint that the rapper threatened her with a gun, saying he would "up that fire" - a Memphis slang for pulling the gun.

FNG King's guardian told the authorities that Finesse2Tymes was capable of carrying out the threat, which left her in fear for her life.

Per HotNewHipHop, Finesse was released from prison shortly after his surrender, writing on his Instagram story, "No weapon formed against me shall prosper" on May 10.

