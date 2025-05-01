"Can't believe a toddler talking like this"— Internet reacts as FNG King claps back over dad Finesse2Tymes' probation claims

Finesse2tymes’ son, FNG King, recently responded to his father's claims of probation violation made on social media. As reported by Baller Alert, Finesse shared a statement via his Instagram Story on April 30, 2025, in which he wrote:

“Damn that’s crazy my p.o just called and said they violated my probation for ts happen wit king finna go turn myself in.”

The Neighborhood Talk obtained a video of King’s response to Finesse2tymes and posted it on social media shortly after Finesse’s story began trending everywhere.

In the video, King was seen wearing a red hoodie and was heard questioning the claims made by Finesse in his Story, stating that Finesse is the one who violated his probation. Additionally, King mentioned that he won’t make any videos on this topic.

“How did a n**ga make you violate your probation, bro? Like just, just tell me. If you tell me I will cut all my hair off. Just tell me. I’ve been gone away from around you 6-7 months. Bro, you violated your own probation.”

FNG King reiterated that he no longer wants to discuss the probation claims and seemingly sent his best wishes to Finesse2tymes for his future.

“We gonna leave this alone. And don’t get in my comments, talking about why the child speaking on her grown man? Why is a grown man speaking on the child. We’re just going to leave it right here.”

Finesse2tymes has yet to respond to King’s claims.

However, netizens took to the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram post to share their reactions. One user seemingly referenced King’s age, who is currently 11 years old, and wrote:

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/theneighborhoodtalk)

Similar responses continued, with some users expressing disbelief that the boy in the video was King. A few others ridiculed Finesse for getting involved in a dispute with a child.

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theneighborhoodtalk)

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theneighborhoodtalk)

Finesse2tymes alleged that FNG King ran away from him for certain reasons

Finesse2tymes, also known as Ricky Hampton, gained attention in December 2024 after sharing a video on Instagram, making various claims about FNG King. In the clip, Ricky stated that King left him because he was trying to instill discipline in his son, according to HotNewHipHop.

Finesse2tymes mentioned that King was no longer with him and alleged that King might be getting involved in activities typical among adults, including the use of guns and shooting dice.

“I admit. I was with that once upon a time because I understand where King come from. I was. I let him shoot dice, I let him curse, you know what I’m saying? And it got to a point where I was like, ‘This ain’t right.’”

King posted a video on social media in response, claiming that Hampton did not agree to give him anything until King begged for it. King alleged that Hampton never sent him back to his residence and added:

“He be texting my phone talking about ‘whenever you want to come back and act like a child.’ Bro, you kept me off the internet, bro…”

FNG has gained recognition over the years for his singles like Glorilla Mode and has already built a large fanbase through the posts shared on his official Instagram handle.

