What are veneers? Chappell Roan asks people to "stop dragging" those who change their teeth on Las Culturistas

American singer Chappell Roan appeared on the April 16, 2025, episode of the Las Culturistas podcast for a wide-ranging conversation. On the same day, X user Pop Crave shared a clip from her podcast episode where she did the “I Don’t Think So, Honey” segment:

Ad

"Chappell Roan does ‘I Don’t Think So Honey’ on Las Culturistas", the X user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

'I Don't Think So, Honey!' is a recurring 60-second segment about frustrating cultural phenomena that happens at the end of every episode of the Las Culturistas podcast.

In the latest episode featuring Chappell Roan, the 27-year-old used her time to defend bad veneers during the 'I Don't Think So, Honey!' segment.

"My ‘I don’t think so honey’ is let people get bad veneers", Chappel Roan said.

Ad

As per the information available on the Cleveland Clinic website, Veneers are thin, custom-made coverings, bonded to the front surface of teeth to address issues like chips, discoloration, cracks, gaps, etc.

Veneers can mimic the natural look of teeth and are a quick and effective way to enhance a smile.

In her spirited rant during 'I Don’t Think So, Honey!', Roan defended people who choose to get veneers, pushing back on the culture of shaming people who get veneers, especially when the results aren’t perfect.

Ad

"Let them have bad veneers. Let them have good veneers. Let them fall out. Let them be pure white. Let them look like coffee. Who cares if they don’t fit?", Roan stated.

She further acknowledged the changes that come with dental work, noting that speech patterns can shift after getting veneers.

However, she stated that all individuals had the freedom to look different and challenge aesthetic standards that mock imperfection:

Ad

"Let the girls get the veneers. Let them look like buck teeth…And you know what—it’s okay if they talk different… That’s what happens when you change your teeth...and it’s okay. Stop dragging them," Chappell Roan added.

Chappell Roan reveals why she deleted social media, says “it’s never worth it”

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

During her appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, Chappell Roan also addressed the discourse surrounding her and how it’s taken a toll.

Ad

She revealed that she recently removed Instagram and TikTok from her phone to protect her creativity while working on new music.

"I had to stop reading [the comments]. I deleted Instagram and TikTok off my phone on Sunday. If I want to protect my creative psyche, because I’m writing right now, I have to build a forcefield around it", she said

Ad

During her interview, the Good Luck, Babe! singer opened up about how deeply negative comments impact her. She admitted that reading them almost guaranteed a bad day, and no amount of experience has made it easier.

"If I want to for sure have a bad day, guarantee I'll read the comments. If you’re gonna open these, you’re not gonna feel good. It’s never worth it. It just hurts my feelings. I thought I would grow out of it, hurting my feelings. I thought I would become callous to it," Chappell Roan explained.

Ad

Despite her growing presence in the industry, Chappell Roan stated that the scrutiny from the media felt personal and unrelated to her music.

What upset her the most was how the focus shifted from her "art" to her as a person, how she looked, how she talked, and her sense of humor.

"That is the insufferable part, all of a sudden, and not my art. That’s what hurts my feelings...With my art, even with The Giver, you are 100 percent allowed to judge it, hate it, love it, rip it apart, critique it. That is the point. That is fair game. It’s art," the singer remarked.

Chappell Roan recently released her fun up-tempo single, The Giver, which came out on March 13, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More