What did Chappell Roan say about moms? Backlash over singer's comments on 'Call Her Daddy' explained 

Pink Pony Club fame Chappell Roan recently stirred up controversy after her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper on March 26, 2025. During the interview, Chappell talked about returning to her hometown after acquiring popularity and watching others marry with kids and jobs.

When asked if she wanted a marital life and children for herself, the singer expressed hesitation:

"All my friends who have kids are in hell. I don’t know anyone – I actually don’t know anyone who’s like, happy and has children at this age. I literally have not met anyone who’s happy, anyone who has like light in their eyes, anyone who has slept.”

The singer's comment didn't sit right with many and she received backlash from mothers on TikTok as well as multiple netizens on social media. X user and beauty brand owner @tallowmom's take on the situation amassed 1.2 million views as she wrote that Chappell Roan's comment on Call Her Daddy was a prime example of why one cannot vent to anyone:

"I guarantee she has this perspective because a few of her mom friends are going through it and may a friendship like that never ever ever ever find me. May the friendships of narcissistic childless women with no sense of loyalty ever find me lol" the X user tweeted

"I’m very in love" - Chappell Roan shares an insight into her personal life on Call Her Daddy

Talking about her perspective on setting people up, Chappell Roan mentioned that she thinks people should be single.

At that point, Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper asked the singer if she was single and Chappell denied adding that she was six months into her current relationship.

Putting forth her stance on still advocating singlehood, the singer mentioned:

“It’s serious. I’m very in love, but I am pro-single. Everyone should be single. Stop dating, have a great time alone, find out for yourself if you can 100% be OK alone before you date. That’s what I found out. I had a great time when I was single, and I know that I’ll be OK, and now I have an awesome time that I’m with someone.”

Chappell Roan mentioned that a friend set her up with her current partner and that the person she is dating is someone from her past:

“I haven’t dated someone since this all really, really blew up,” she said. “I’m dating the same person that I was dating before I got, like, blew up, so I’m not sure how I would date now,” the singer said.

Expanding on her thoughts about being in a relationship, Chappell said that she preferred being single because she feared people's intentions.

The singer expressed that she's scared and doesn't trust anyone. Chappell Roan added that when she texts a new person, she assumes they'll screenshot the chat and circulate it.

Chappell Roan's appearance on Call Her Daddy made a lot of headlines, given the singer also spoke about being fed up with people expecting her to be knowledgeable and politically correct because she is gay.

The singer expressed discontent with being asked about fashion and drag performing, questioning how she could do it all.

