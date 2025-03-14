“Some people just don’t respect boundaries” — Fans react to Chappell Roan’s accidental Live Battle on TikTok with a random user

Chappell Roan accidentally went on a match battle while doing TikTok live. On March 13, the pop star was live with a random user who kept insisting Roan to do a match battle with him. While the artist and a woman beside her looked seemingly confused and denied multiple times, the man kept requesting them.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, TikTok's Live Match mode pits two users, and the one who collects the most paid "gifts" from the live stream viewers within five minutes, wins the battle.

The Curtin University Professor, Crystal Abidin, told the media outlet he studies the behavior of both TikTok creators and viewers. He noticed the TikTok creators who participate in battles, plead for money for five minutes. Abidin said:

"I have seen so much of TikTok [battles] where the entire five minutes are just them egging viewers on, pleading for a donation. So, that makes it interesting for studying because, on the one hand, you might think, 'Hey, that’s mundane, not a lot of effort.' Yet on the other hand, there are still people supporting these livestreams and are happy to put their money behind these TikTok creators."

Chappell Roan's TikTok live clip was reuploaded on X by the user @PopCrave. On X, some netizens were amused by Roan's confused reaction and the random user's urgency.

One netizen (@horejsiii) remarked the man did not respect Roan's boundaries and kept telling her to play one match with him. They wrote,

"She told him no how many times? Some people just don’t respect boundaries."

Some netizens were seemingly amused by the exchange between the two. One (@frenn4ever) claimed the singer looked visibly stressed due to the language barrier. Another (@w4fmandy) called out the netizens who claimed Chappell Roan was being reportedly racist towards the man.

"He doesn't understand English. He doesn't know Chappell. I am cringing, I am crying," a netizen wrote on X.

"STOP SHE WAS STRESSING YOU CAN FEEL IT THROUGH THE SCREEN," another netizen wrote.

"This is not racism and I say that as an South Asian person, yall just love to hate Queer people." Another X user wrote.

One netizen (@fanofaliens) said the singer could have played at least one match with him, while another (@JDoza1) praised her personality.

"She couldn’t figure out how to remove him so she just ended the whole live. REAL." A netizen wrote on X.

"She should have played one match for humanity," another netizen wrote.

"Chappell Roan has a great personality that makes her seem really genuine and likable." Another X user wrote.

Chappell Roan released her country single The Giver

Chappell Roan at the Vivienne Westwood: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 - Image via Getty

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chappell Roan released her country single, The Giver, on March 13. The 23-year-old singer previously performed the then-unreleased single in November 2024, on Saturday Night Live.

To promote her single, the Grammy-winner put up billboards in cities like Nashville, New York, and Los Angeles. The billboards had Roan's different personas and a hotline number (620-HOT-TO-GO).

Roan appeared on Amazon Music’s Country Heat Weekly podcast on March 13 to promote The Giver. She stated that she didn't switch genres to please others or to increase her fan following. Roan claimed she made The Giver because she thought a "lesbian country song" would be funny. She said:

"I’m trying to really articulate that it’s not me trying to cross genres and be like, 'Hey, you know, look at me.' I’m not trying to convince a country crowd that they should listen to my music by baiting them with a country song. That’s not what I feel like I’m doing. I just think a lesbian country song is really funny, so I wrote that."

For the unversed, Chappell Roan rose to fame after her 2024 single Good Luck, Babe! went viral. She also won Best New Artist at the 67th Grammy Awards.

