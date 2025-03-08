“We have to know what they are conversing here” — Fans react to Chappell Roan and Sasha Calle’s interaction at Paris Fashion Week’s Rabanne show

Chappell Roan made her Paris Fashion Week debut on March 6, attending the Rabanne Fall 2025 show. She wore her signature white makeup and a metallic two-piece outfit. A viral clip showed her conversing with actress Sasha Calle with a seemingly expressionless face.

The X user @PopCrave posted the clip of the two chatting. The tweet has now gone viral.

One netizen (@Asim3235) jokingly asked the lip readers to step forward and decipher what the two stars were discussing.

"Okay, lip readers, we have to know what they are conversing here," they wrote.

Some netizens defended Chappell Roan by claiming she's a sweet person who doesn't have an expressive face. One netizen (@WatrWrxsBearer) related to the singer by stating they also have an expressionless face most of the time.

"Chappell seems like such a sweet person that’s real lively on stage,but doesn’t have huge expressions when she’s just relaxing.Hope more people get that cause it has to suck to be like that as a celeb," a netizen wrote on X.

"I'm not even going to try to defend her anymore, she just wants to look like a diva all the time lol, if she's really being rude Idk but I don't think so. If she was rude the woman would probably complain about it. But people LOVE to hate her. Idc im still a fan," another netizen wrote.

"As someone who has to actively turn off her resting face because I look pissed when resting I feel her here," another X user wrote.

While some netizens pointed out the singer's lack of expression, one (@ColinBest1978) remarked that Sasha Calle's outfit made her look like House of the Dragon actress Emma D'Arcy and Chappell Roan looked like a fictional fantasy character.

"I lowkey feel like she became famous and realized it wasn’t everything she expected. Now, I always just see the sadness in her eyes. No shade," a netizen wrote on X.

"Sasha cosplaying as Emma D'Arcy? Chappell looks like someone about to be sacrificed in a fantasy film and needing to be rescued," another netizen wrote on X.

"She looks so good but she’s a bit rude by not looking at her directly. She’s clearly not enjoying that conversation," another X user wrote.

Chappell Roan makes her debut at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Inside - Image via Getty

According to WWD Magazine's report, Chappell Roan was styled by Genesis Webb, who has previously worked with Blackpink's Lisa. The singer wore a metallic two-piece set from Rabanne's spring 2025 collection. While talking to the media outlet, she shared that she was glad she could finally do fun things after a long tour.

"I feel good. This is my first fashion show ever. I’ve been on tour for two years, so I can do the fun pop-star stuff now," she said.

For the unversed, Chappell Roan won her first Grammy for Best New Artist at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

