Why were Chappell Roan fans upset about Bowen Yang's SNL sketch? Singer says she found it funny, asks people "to not get mad on her behalf"

On April 16, Chappell Roan sat down with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on their podcast Las Culturistas to discuss her personal life, including dealing with fame and the public's expectations of her music. The Grammy winner also addressed a sketch impersonating her that Yang had done on Saturday Night Live.

Ad

On September 29, 2024, Bowen Yang donned a costume of Moo Deng, a viral Thai baby hippopotamus, to perform a skit during the Weekend Update on SNL. The hippo seemed to embody Chappell Roan as some of the singer's public statements, like "Do not yell my name or expect a photo just because I'm your 'parasocial bestie'" were imitated.

Road addressed this during her interview with Yang and Rigers, stating that she had a "thick skin around her art". The singer expressed how she found the bit humorous and was confused by the online outrage on her behalf.

Ad

Trending

"I wasn't even mad, I didn't feel anything. People don't have to get mad on my behalf. What is there to be mad about? This is what happens, like, that is SNL, it's comedy."

Ad

More about Chappell Roan's statements on Las Culturistas

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess singer expanded on Bowen Yang's skit of her on SNL, stating that she found it "lighthearted" and "harmless". Roan also commented that they were welcome to take the joke further, saying,

"Even if you were to push it further, harmless. It's like, it's comedy, I don't understand, I just don't know the line anymore."

Ad

The trio then discussed the parasocial relationships fans tend to have with celebrities, prompting them to aggressively speak out or protect their idols from what they perceive as harmful.

Ad

Roan urged her fans to stay within their boundaries, stating,

"Even if you didn't, like, think the Moo Deng sketch was funny or anything, you don't have to say anything. You can always not say something. People "sticking up for me" in that situation or "not sticking up for me" made me feel no different. So I didn't feel protected, and I didn't feel unprotected because I didn't need it either way, because I was not offended."

Ad

Chappell Roan also discussed some fans' disappointed reactions to the studio version of the track The Giver after she debuted the song live on SNL. She refers to this phenomenon as "demo-itis", saying that listeners tend to get attached to the first version of a song they listen to, which leads them to dislike the studio version released later.

She comments, "You fall in love with what you hear first, and you hear a different version, and you're just going to hate it because it's different".

Ad

Chappell Roan's latest song, The Giver, was released on platforms on March 13, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More