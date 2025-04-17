Why were Chappell Roan fans upset about Bowen Yang's SNL sketch? Singer says she found it funny, asks people "to not get mad on her behalf"

On April 16, Chappell Roan sat down with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on their podcast Las Culturistas to discuss her personal life, including dealing with fame and the public's expectations of her music. The Grammy winner also addressed a sketch impersonating her that Yang had done on Saturday Night Live.
On September 29, 2024, Bowen Yang donned a costume of Moo Deng, a viral Thai baby hippopotamus, to perform a skit during the Weekend Update on SNL. The hippo seemed to embody Chappell Roan as some of the singer's public statements, like "Do not yell my name or expect a photo just because I'm your 'parasocial bestie'" were imitated.
Road addressed this during her interview with Yang and Rigers, stating that she had a "thick skin around her art". The singer expressed how she found the bit humorous and was confused by the online outrage on her behalf.
"I wasn't even mad, I didn't feel anything. People don't have to get mad on my behalf. What is there to be mad about? This is what happens, like, that is SNL, it's comedy."
More about Chappell Roan's statements on Las Culturistas
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess singer expanded on Bowen Yang's skit of her on SNL, stating that she found it "lighthearted" and "harmless". Roan also commented that they were welcome to take the joke further, saying,
"Even if you were to push it further, harmless. It's like, it's comedy, I don't understand, I just don't know the line anymore."
The trio then discussed the parasocial relationships fans tend to have with celebrities, prompting them to aggressively speak out or protect their idols from what they perceive as harmful.
Roan urged her fans to stay within their boundaries, stating,
"Even if you didn't, like, think the Moo Deng sketch was funny or anything, you don't have to say anything. You can always not say something. People "sticking up for me" in that situation or "not sticking up for me" made me feel no different. So I didn't feel protected, and I didn't feel unprotected because I didn't need it either way, because I was not offended."
Chappell Roan also discussed some fans' disappointed reactions to the studio version of the track The Giver after she debuted the song live on SNL. She refers to this phenomenon as "demo-itis", saying that listeners tend to get attached to the first version of a song they listen to, which leads them to dislike the studio version released later.
She comments, "You fall in love with what you hear first, and you hear a different version, and you're just going to hate it because it's different".
Chappell Roan's latest song, The Giver, was released on platforms on March 13, 2025.