"We gotta DNA check this woman" - Sean Strickland draws wild comparison between WWE star Rhea Ripley and Marilyn Manson in viral jab

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is known for his unique personality and unpopular views. Strickland recently drew a comparison between WWE superstar Rhea Ripley and American musician Marilyn Manson.

According to Strickland, the resemblance between Ripley and Manson is undeniable, and a DNA test is required to differentiate between the two. Posting a photo of Ripley and Manson on his Instagram story, 'Tarzan' wrote:

"We gotta DNA test this woman....Call a priest or something"

Check out Sean Strickland's story below:

Screenshot of Sean Strickland's story

Ripley is set to face Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41 for the Women's World Championship.

Meanwhile, Strickland was last seen in the octagon at UFC 312 where he faced Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight championship. The American could not impress with his performance and was dominated across five rounds by the South African.

When Sean Strickland's coach gave his honest review of his pupil's performance at UFC 312

Erik Nicksick made his feelings known after his pupil Sean Strickland's loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Nickskick mentioned that Strickland was not performing to the best of his abilities and he was disappointed with his performance. He said:

"It was just uninspired fighting to me. It just seemed like [Strickland] was sleepwalking... I was just trying to get him out of it through the rounds. I didn't know if he was trying to collect data in the beginning or if it was just a slow start... To travel all the way [to Australia], and let's not forget, this is a title fight and I take these title fights very seriously. I was just disappointed, man. I was disappointed with the whole entire outcome."

Check out Erik Nicksick's comments below:

