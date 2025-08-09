"So basically it’s never coming" - Internet reacts to JID saying his collab project with Metro Boomin will happen "if the stars align"

On Friday, August 8, JID - born Destin Choice Route - dropped his fourth studio album titled God Does Like Ugly, which contains 15 tracks, including features from celebrity artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Clipse, Ciara, Don Toliver, EarthGang, Vince Staples, and Jessie Reyez.On the same day as God Does Like Ugly’s release, the Atlanta native was interviewed by Complex News, where he spoke on several subjects, including the album.One of the matters that JID addressed in the interview was his long-awaited project with Metro Boomin. The LAUDER rapper said:&quot;I don't wanna give no false hopes, but I... if the stars align this all work out, it could be the next one hopefully. But the music is already here, bro.&quot;Then indicated that the joint collaboration was already past its recording stage. Route continued:&quot;I've been playing it for the regulars, and they've been losing their minds, 'cause the quality of music that we working on, it's really good. We just gotta lock in and, like, finish it so I won't have no days no nothing, but if everything works out fine, that would be the next one.&quot;JID's statement about the potential Metro Boomin collaboration has since attracted the attention of netizens, with one of them writing:&quot;So basically it’s never coming&quot;𝑏 𝑥 𝑛 @bxn45ILINKSo basically it’s never comingSome X users expressed their eagerness for the lyrics about the songs the artists collaborated on.Boiler @boilerxyzLINKPlease please DROP IT JID, can't wait to read the lyrics3TNEM @3TNEMLINKThat’s definitely going to be the oneChief @chiefflipsLINKthat would actually be so elite. please make it happenMeanwhile, others appeared uncertain about when it was going to be released.Advaith @nair_advaithLINKYeah I’m packing my bags this sh*t ain’t never dropping 😭😭kp @337kpLINKThe Alchemist vibes? Wonder if if there’s any introspective jazz involved @DebatingHipHop_playboilonely🧛💜 @dreean_00LINKWHY DO WE NEED THE STARS TO ALIGN IF THE MUSIC IS ALREADY THERE ??????JID also teased a 15-track project with J. ColeJ. Cole Performs at Le Zenith - Source: GettyIn addition to hinting at the completion of his collaboration with Metro Boomin, another artist that JID mentioned in a recent interview was J. Cole. According to HotNewHipHop, the Slick Talk rapper said in a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast:&quot;Me and Cole got a body of 15 tracks. Me and him, back and forth. Worked on the sh*t in New York. I ain't never told nobody this. Sorry Cole.&quot;JID also spoke about Cole's upcoming album, The Fall Off, whose release date is yet to be announced, saying:&quot;Also, The Fall Off is gonna be really good. Y'all gonna see.&quot;In addition to JID and J. Cole being collaborators, the former is also signed to Cole's record label, Dreamville. When asked if there were other rappers that he wanted to work with, Route mentioned the &quot;top n****s,&quot; with Kendrick Lamar being one of them.The Off Deez rapper then added:&quot;Yeah, I know they gon' get me when I say this. I want to rap with Dot. I been saying that. That's just the climate of where we at right now.&quot;The rapper's comment was likely a reference to the dynamic between J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar in the wake of the Lamar-Drizzy rap battle.For the unversed, J. Cole was the one who rapped the &quot;big three&quot; phrase, which led to Kendrick responding to Drake and him in a diss track in 2024, thereby initiating a rap battle between the artists.