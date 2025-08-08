JID releases new album "God Does Like Ugly": Tracklist, features and everything to know

Rapper JID released his fourth studio album titled God Does Like Ugly on Friday, August 8, 2025. According to reports by Billboard, after weeks of speculation by fans, the announcement about the album release was first made on May 8. The much-awaited track list of the recently dropped album is:YouUgly Glory WRK Community Gz VCRs Sk8 What We On Wholeheartedly No Boo And We Vibing On McAfee Of Blue K-Word For Keeps On Sunday, August 3, JID took to X and revealed that while 15 tracks would be released on Friday, the sixteenth one would be dropped on Monday, August 12. The final song, titled Sun will reportedly be accompanied by a music video as well. The lead single in the album, WRK, was released in April of this year. This was the rapper's first solo single since 2023.Shortly before releasing the lead single, the rapper took to social media and wrote:&quot;Starting this new journey coming off THE FOREVER STORY has been a very strange, productive, yet tedious process.&quot;The album features guest appearances from several artists, including Westside Gunn, Clipse, Vince Staples, Ciara, EarthGang, Don Toliver, Ty Dolla Sign, 6lack, Jessie Reyez, Baby Kia, Mereba, and Pastor Troy. According to a HotNewHipHop report, dated August 5, the features on the album were initially kept hidden.cam cam @3dsslutLINKdare i say this is JID's best album yet?HotNewHipHop further added that this was a common practice previously followed by artists such as Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and Kanye West. According to a source, JID had hidden the features for the time being. Before the project's release, the rapper had also dropped a trailer with the announcement.Meanwhile, fans had flooded social media platforms with their reactions to the album. Many seemed quite impressed with how the project turned out to be.Exploring more about JID's latest album God Does Like Ugly The album includes several guest artist collaborations. YouUgly will feature Westside Gunn along with the 34-year-old rapper. Meanwhile, the song Community featured Clipse. Vince Staples and Don Toliver collaborated on VCRs, and What We On, respectively.The seventh song of the album, Sk8, featured Speechless singer Ciara and EarthGang. Wholeheartedly, the ninth track featured Ty Dolla Sign and 6lack. Feels Like Home singer Jessie Reyez featured on No Boo. Meanwhile, Baby Kia and Mereba featured on On McAfee and Of Blue. The fourteenth track, K-Word featured Pastor Troy.The excitement surrounding the latest album by JID skyrocketed last month, after he dropped the GDLU (Preluxe) EP. According to HotNewHipHop, the project has four songs in collaboration with industry legends such as Eminem, Lil Yachty, and 6lack. Eminem featured on the song called Animals (Pt. 1), a part of the EP that surfaced in July.2025 Dreamville Music Festival - Source: GettyJID rapped some of the verses that said:&quot;You bet on me? Who better than me? / You better believe they never could be, I'm ready to eat / They better get it ready for me, I'm killin' the scene.&quot;He then namedroped a number of sports personalities including Jayden Daniels, Kobe Bryant, Micah Parsons, and Stephen A. Smith. In Eminem's verses, he referred to artists like Kanye West, Ja Rule, and others. He rapped:&quot;With these magazines, I act out like Ye and his cousin.&quot;The songs present in the prelude did not make it to the main album that was released today. The tracks present in the prelude album were:BeholdKnew Better (with Lil Yachty)Lisa (with 6LACK)Animals (Pt. 1) (with Eminem) Everything to know about rapper JIDJID, aka Destin Choice Route, was born in October 1990, in Atlanta. In an August 2022 interview with Hot97, the rapper described his younger self as a &quot;wild, fun, crazy, little boy.&quot; In the same interview, JID opened up about how his dad influenced him to travel more. The rapper said,&quot;He always like pushes me like or pushes us towards like you know you need to go see things like that's how you learn.&quot;The rapper gained popularity after successful independent projects such as Route of Evil (2012), Para Tu (2013) and DiCaprio (2015). The rapper dropped his debut album titled The Never Story in March 2017.Summerfest 2024 - Source: GettyIn 2010, the rapper formed a musical collective known as Spillage Village, along with EarthGang, Hollywood JB, and Jordxn Bryant. In February 2017, it was reported that the artist was signed to J. Cole's Dreamville Records.He released Never, the first song under this label. As of now, JID is still signed to Cole's label.Stay tuned for more updates.