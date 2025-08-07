"Bro went from Rap God to Battle Pass NPC" - Netizens react to Eminem laughing after getting referred to as the "Guy from Fortnite" 

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, Eminem appeared for a special screening of the documentary, Stans, in New York. The rapper was seen thanking his fans for all the support that he had received to date. For the unversed, Stans, released on August 7 and directed by Steven Leckart, focused on the relationship between the rapper and his fans who had been impacted by his music.Clips captured the rapper taking the stage at The Rooftop at Pier 17 to address his fans. In one video, as the rapper was seen speaking to a smaller crowd, a member of the audience jokingly called him:&quot;Yo, it's the guy from Fortnite.&quot;However, this did not bother the rapper, who broke into laughter. The clip garnered massive attention online with many netizens sharing their opinions on the same on X. One user tweeted:&quot;Bro went from Rap God to Battle Pass NPC &quot;TeeJay @T_JayTalksLINKBro went from Rap God to Battle Pass NPC 💀Many shared similar reactions online, with one saying it was the first time they saw the artist laugh.&quot;Imagine making the Eminem laugh, &quot; another user wrote on X.&quot;From Rap God to Battle Pass NPC… the internet is undefeated,&quot; read a tweet.&quot;First time I've ever seen him laugh,&quot; wrote a netizen.Meanwhile, many netizens shared a slightly different take. They opined that it was disrespectful to the rapper who had contributed so much to the music industry, only to be recognized through Fortnite. For context, in December 2023, Eminem collaborated with Fortnite for &quot;The Big Bang&quot; event.&quot;Imagine after so many years of hard work and dedication u only being know from fortnite, genzs are ruining something that was build for years,&quot; a user commented.&quot;Once in a lifetime linkup, Dude could've asked Eminem anything but instead he says that bullshi,&quot; chimed in another one.&quot;We've really reached the point where they're referring to eminem as the 'fortnite guy,'&quot; wrote a netizen.Eminem got candid about his feelings when he found out how much his music had impacted his fansAt the aforementioned event on August 6, the American rapper got candid about his feelings when he understood how impactful his music was for his fans. In an emotional speech, Eminem recalled the time when he was in the process of penning down the 2000 song Stan, which he released just two years into his music career.According to Eminem, he didn't feel his music would mean so much to his fans. In the emotional speech, he said:&quot;It was really surreal to me and it's still surreal to me to this day to look out here and see all you and the fact that my music has inspired you. This film was a thank-you to all of you.&quot;A screengrab from the trailer of Stans (Image via YouTube/EminemMusic)The rapper expressed his gratitude to his loyal fan base and further continued:&quot;This is my thank-you for all of you for sticking by me this whole f*cking time through all my sh*t, through all my bullsh*t, all my f*cking mediocre sh*t, the good sh*t, the bad sh*t. All of it. This film is dedicated to y'all.&quot;According to reports by Complex, Stans has a brief theatrical run starting on August 7, before it becomes available on Paramount+ later this year. The rapper himself is one of the producers. Billboard reported that the movie contained flashbacks to the rapper's childhood in the form of archival footage.The documentary film also features clips from Eminem's interview with Steven Leckart. Commentaries from the rapper's friends and associates, like Dr. Dre, Ed Sheeran, and Adam Sandler, are also included.The documentary film based on the rapper includes interviews with fansAn interesting part of the documentary is that it includes interviews with fans who loved the rapper. One of his fans reportedly took up the name &quot;Marshall,&quot; and another fan named Kripa read an emotional letter about how the 2004 song Mockingbird saved her life, as per Billboard.The documentary also mentions an individual named Zolt Shady from Paris. The highlight about Zolt is his resemblance to the rapper whom he has been mistaken for quite a few times. Another difference that Zolt has with the other fans interviewed for the documentary is that he is the only one among them who has met the Without Me singer in person.Eminem thanked his fans (Image via X/@Eminem)In a tweet posted by the rapper on August 7, he thanked all the fans who were present at the event.Fans expressed excitement about the project and the rapper in general. Many of them showered love on him in the comment section under the clips from the recent screening event, which went viral.