Is Eminem's Stans (2025) based on a true story? Details explored

The recently release documentary Stans (2025) is based on real accounts from Eminem's fanbase, but it is not based on a single true story. Instead, Stans is a collection of narratives from some of Eminem’s most passionate followers. The film centers on the impact of Eminem’s music and career as seen through the lens of these fans.

Directed by Steven Leckart and co-produced by Eminem, Stans premiered at SXSW London in June and is running exclusively in AMC Theatres between August 7 and 10. The film features archival footage, stylized recreations, and a new interview with Eminem. The documentary uses the character from Eminem’s 2000 song “Stan” as a framework to explore fandom. The term “stan” was officially added to Oxford English Dictionary and Merriam-Webster in 2019.

Eminem distributed a survey to fans in 2024, asking them about their connection to his music. From over 9,000 submissions, a select few were chosen for interviews. While the song “Stan” was fictional, the documentary is based on real people and their stories. The documentary includes both domestic and international fans, offering a global perspective on his cultural reach.

What is Stans about?

Stans is a documentary that chronicles Eminem’s music and public persona through his fans. It includes interviews with a curated group of superfans from around the world. These include Zolt Shady, who resembles Eminem and has met him, and others like Nikki, who holds a Guinness World Record for having the most tattoos of the rapper.

The documentary also highlights fans like Kripa, who credits Eminem’s music with helping her through personal trauma. A trans fan who took on the name Marshall is among the voices featured. Other stories include a woman who worked at a diner for ten years hoping to see Eminem and another who wrote unsent letters expressing how Eminem’s lyrics helped her navigate grief and addiction.

Stans uses these perspectives to tell a broader story about connection, identity, and parasocial relationships. The documentary explores how fans form emotional bonds with public figures and how Eminem’s lyrics have served as a mirror for listeners’ own struggles.

Does Stans portray real events?

A still from Stans (2025) showing Eminem facing the word "famous" onscreen. (Image via EminemMusic)

Yes, Stans presents real stories from fans. The documentary does not fictionalize or dramatize events. Instead, it includes interviews, personal letters, and archival content. Eminem appears throughout in a new interview, responding to fan questions. These include

“Why did you write the song ‘Stan’?”, “Is Stan based on a real fan?”, and “How does it feel to be followed by so many people?”

Eminem originally wrote “Stan” to warn fans not to take his lyrics literally. His longtime manager Paul Rosenberg confirmed to The Independent on August 6, 2025 that the song was not based on a real person, but rather inspired by general fan responses to his earlier albums.

Rosenberg explained that the name “Stan” was not a blend of “stalker” and “fan,” but rather chosen for its rhyme with “fan.” He described the documentary as an opportunity to “turn the camera around” and explore the artist-fan relationship.

How closely is it linked to the song Stan?

Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

The documentary takes inspiration from the 2000 track Stan, but it is not an adaptation. The film instead looks at how the themes in the song have translated into real-life fandom. According to Rolling Stone in a report from July 15, 2025, the recurring line “I’m just like you” from the song serves as a guiding idea for the film.

The documentary opens with the dictionary definition of “stan” and moves into footage of Eminem’s concerts and media appearances. Fans speak over these visuals, asking questions and sharing personal stories. The film also revisits the original “Stan” music video. Producers found unreleased footage from the video shoot in Interscope’s archives.

The film shows how the word “stan” has evolved in meaning, from a cautionary tale to a badge of loyalty among fans. Some fans in the film reflect on how the song made them more aware of boundaries in fandom. Others emphasize their appreciation without identifying with the more extreme behaviors depicted in the song.

Where was the documentary released and how can fans watch it?

Eminem recording a voiceover for Stans (2025) in a studio booth. (Image via Eminem Music)

Stans is playing exclusively at AMC Theatres in the US from August 7 to August 10. It will be distributed internationally by Trafalgar Releasing. There's no mention of a streaming release date yet. The film will also include a soundtrack with previously unreleased music by Eminem.

The film includes appearances from Eminem’s collaborators like Dr. Dre, Ed Sheeran, Dido, LL Cool J, Jimmy Iovine, Carson Daly, and Adam Sandler. However, the focus remains on the fans. The documentary does not aim to be a career retrospective, but rather a study of how Eminem’s music has shaped and been shaped by his audience.

While Eminem appears in the documentary, he does not meet the fans on screen. Director Steven Leckart and Paul Rosenberg stated this was a creative decision to preserve the mystique of the artist. The documentary shows Eminem visiting the site of his childhood home and revisiting local landmarks in Detroit, adding a personal layer to the narrative.

In an interview with Billboard published on August 6, 2025, Leckart said the film was designed to reflect the artist’s career without being a conventional biography. Instead, it places fans at the forefront, allowing them to narrate how Eminem’s work influenced their identities, values, and lives.

