Guide to KPop Demon Hunters merchandise – what's available and where to buy it?

The animated musical fantasy film KPop Demon Hunters has garnered attention from fans worldwide since it premiered on Netflix on June 20, 2025. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the movie centers around a K-pop girl group who moonlights as demon hunters. Kang co-wrote the film's screenplay along with Appelhans, Danya Jimenez, and Hannah McMechan.The film is produced by Sony Pictures Animation and features a voice cast comprising Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Lee Byung-hun, among others. Following the film's success, Netflix launched an official lineup of merchandise inspired by its dynamic characters.Netflix Shop offers a wide range of officially licensed clothing items as well as accessories like caps, phone cases, pins, etc., for fans of all ages.The film's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:&quot;Their fans may know them as pop stars, but the members of Huntrix are more than that. They're powerful warriors using their music to save the world.&quot;Everything to know about KPop Demon Hunters' official merchFans of the animated film have a new way of indulging in the demon-slaying world of KPop Demon Hunters. Netflix Shop has introduced an exciting line of merchandise that features the charm of Saja Boys and the energy of Huntrix. Among the items featured on the website are clothing like t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, tank tops, leggings, lounge pants, and pajama pants referencing different characters from the movie.Sherpa blankets and beach towels featuring the pets, magpie Sussie and tiger Derpy, are also included in the collection, along with ones featuring Huntrix and the Saja Boys. The Derpy plush, with its wide eyes and mischievous grin, is a must-have item for die-hard fans. Other options include decorative items like wall decals, posters, holographic stickers, and pins.Those wanting to support the fandom can also choose from a number of caps and bucket hats available bearing the Huntrix and Saja Boys logos. Another great option is the phone cases featuring the Huntrix logo and the Saja Boys. There are also KPop Demon Hunters-inspired drinking glasses, mugs, tumblers, and spiral notebooks to add to daily essential items.There are also themed greeting cards and wrapping paper available for those looking to gift someone who loves KPop Demon Hunters.Netflix Shop offers worldwide shipping and delivery within 7–14 business days. The price range starts from $4.95 and goes all the way up to $72.95, offering 78 products to choose from.KPop Demon Hunters puts a contemporary spin on the classic story of good vs. evilRumi, Mira, and Zoey, from the K-pop girl group Huntrix, take center stage in KPop Demon Hunters, as they slay demons in their free time when they aren't performing to packed stadiums. In addition to entertaining their fans, they also protect them from falling prey to demons, who have been trapped behind a barrier called the Honmoon.Huntrix faces their biggest challenge when the demons take the form of a rival K-boy band, the Saja Boys. Led by the demon Jinu, the demon band plans to use their soaring popularity to steal their fans' souls and weaken the Honmoon so that they can release their ruler, Gwi-Ma.Rumi, Huntrix's leader, privately grapples with being a half-demon until Jinu learns of her secret and helps her overcome her insecurities. As they begin to fall in love, Jinu joins forces with the girls to stop Gwi-Ma.In the film's climax, Gwi-Ma pulls out all the stops and puts the whole world in a trance, leaving Rumi as the only person standing in his way. She must overcome her insecurities and find her voice before she can vanquish the demons and their leader forever.Viewers can witness the magic of Huntrix and the Saja Boys by watching KPop Demon Hunters, streaming exclusively on Netflix.