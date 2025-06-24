Who is Huntrix? Get to know about KPop Demon Hunters' fictional girl group members

Released on June 20, 2025, Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters introduces Huntrix. It is a fictional K-pop girl group at the center of the animated musical, which blends fantasy, action, and pop culture. The group consists of three idols—Rumi, Mira, and Zoey—who lead a double life. They dazzle fans on stage while secretly fighting demons behind the scenes using the power of music.

The film combines Korean mythology with a high-stakes plot rooted in the contemporary world. It talks about various issues, including identity, courage, and sisterhood.

The film follows Huntrix as they fight the demon king Gwi-Ma and navigate individual issues. As the plot progresses, they discover that one of them is half-demon. This discovery leads to emotional twists and turns that have left fans craving more.

The movie has also had a notable musical impact. The official soundtrack features original songs like Golden, How It's Done, Takedown, and What It Sounds Like, which have reached the coveted No. 1 position on international streaming platforms and gone viral. The soundtrack also includes a cover of Takedown sung by TWICE members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung.

Additionally, the voice actors of the Huntrix members include Arden Cho, Ji-young Yoo, and May Hong as Rumi, Zoey, and Mira, respectively. Their singing voices are provided by EJAE, REI AMI, and Audrey Nuna.

All about Huntrix: Meet Rumi, Mira, and Zoey from KPop Demon Hunters

Rumi

She is the leader and lead vocalist of Huntrix as well as its emotional core. Voiced by Arden Cho, with vocals by EJAE, Rumi carries herself with a quiet strength and an unshakable focus. Born to a former K-pop idol and demon slayer, she feels the weight of both legacies. Her dream is to restore the protective barrier between the demon and human worlds known as the Honmoon, and she pushes herself tirelessly to achieve that goal.

Though she appears composed, her hidden half-demon identity becomes a source of conflict. This discovery leads to both internal struggle and fractured friendships. Rumi's story is one of self-acceptance and leadership through vulnerability.

Mira

Mira is the visual and lead dancer of Huntrix. Voiced by May Hong, with vocals by Audrey Nuna, she is recognized for her elegance, trend-setting looks, and fierce performance. While Mira may seem aloof and stoic on the outside, beneath the surface lies a deep sense of loyalty for her found family. She left behind a wealthy family that didn't understand her dreams before finding a new home with the band.

Usually quiet and straightforward, she is still a guardian of the team. Mira's love for her bandmates shines through in the way she choreographs, performs, improves, and fights for them. She is strong both physically and emotionally, and does not require words to draw attention.

Zoey

The youngest member of Huntrix, Zoey, is voiced by Ji-young Yoo with vocals by REI AMI. As the lead rapper and lyricist, she brings raw energy and boldness to the group. Raised in California, she had difficulty fitting in until she found freedom in her songwriting. The lyrics she pens often reveal her insecurities and longing for connection.

Like the rest of the members, Zoey has found belonging within the band. She may be the youngest (maknae) of the group, but she's passionate and confident, and her fiercely emotional performances remain unmatched for fans and other hunters.

From powerful performances to emotional growth, the members of Huntrix have quickly become fan favorites. With the film's success and its chart-topping soundtrack, there's already a growing call for a sequel or even a full virtual debut for the group.

