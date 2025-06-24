"Turn them into a cg idol group"—Fans react as KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack hits global peak with #1 chart rankings and 8.5M Spotify streams

Released on June 20, 2025, KPop Demon Hunters is an animated musical film that follows the story of three K-pop idols. They secretly battle demons while maintaining their public identity as superstars.

The film has quickly become one of Netflix’s most successful global projects this year. Within just days of its release, the soundtrack has surged to the top of digital music platforms, gaining widespread recognition.

The official KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has now topped both the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart and the Worldwide Apple Music Album Chart. It has also reached No. 1 on the European Apple Music Album Chart and No. 2 on the European iTunes Album Chart.

In the United States, it has secured #1 on iTunes Albums. Moreover, it has achieved its biggest single-day streaming record on Spotify on June 22 with 8.5 million streams, as posted on X handle @chartdata. This marks a 500% increase compared to its release day.

The momentum extends beyond album-level performance. According to Forbes, a total of eight songs from KPop Demon Hunters have charted on U.S. iTunes’ Top Songs list, with the standout track, What It Sounds Like landing at No. 19. It is followed by others like Golden at No. 28, Your Idol at No. 32, and How It’s Done at No. 35.

Multiple versions of Takedown, including a collaboration with TWICE members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung, are also charting. At the same time, Soda Pop and Free continue to climb.

As KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack continues to gain popularity, fans have shared their thoughts on social media about how impressed they are by the music. Many have commented that the characters, HUNTRX and the Saja Boys, deserve to be turned into actual CG idol groups. An X user, @exomcr, has mentioned:

"Netflix is sleeping on a gold mine, like they can turn them into a cg idol group, sell merch, create a serie, sell albums, EVERYTHING AND FOR THE SAJA BOYS AS WELL."

Fans have urged Netflix to consider extending the KPop Demon Hunters project beyond the film by producing official music videos, full-length releases, and more.

"A SEQUEL A SPIN-OFF SERIES MOBILE STICKERS ANYTHING BUT PUMP IT INTO MY VEINS ASAP," a fan commented.

"WE NEED A FULL EP AND LIGHTSTICKS AND PHOTOCARDS FOR EACH GROUP GOGOGOGOGOGOGOGO COMEBACK WHEN," an X user mentioned.

"Deserved. every song is a masterpiece," another netizen remarked.

"Absolute banger, not surprised it's blowing up," an X user wrote.

Some netizens have stated that the songs of KPop Demon Hunters sound no different from top-tier K-pop hits. They call for streaming platforms and concerts to recognize the fictional groups as real musical acts.

"This movie has me seriously considering getting into K-Pop, if they turned them into a CG idol group and actually sold albums and stuff it would be a great start for me! they’d make a lot of money," an X user added.

"The ost is peak, I watched the movie yesterday and I have been listening in a loop for many hours, I love it," another fan added.

"Gonna need them to go the love live route and do concerts and stuff," a netizen commented.

All about the soundtrack: Tracklist, artists, and what makes the KPop Demon Hunters album a standout

The movie soundtrack blends pop, hip-hop, and theatrical K-pop with a cinematic narrative. The tracks are produced by top names like Teddy, Lindgren, Jenna Andrews, and Ian Eisendrath. The album features original songs written to align with the characters' arcs and themes in the story.

The voice actors of KPop Demon Hunters include Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, and TWICE members, while featured vocalists such as EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, and Kevin Woo bring the songs to life.

Below is a full breakdown of the key tracks of KPop Demon Hunters:

1) How It’s Done – It is performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami. This serves as the film’s opening number, blending fight choreography with stadium performance visuals. It introduces the trio's group identity, HUNTRX, with high energy.

2) Golden – It is a motivational anthem performed by the same trio. The song centers around the group’s mission to complete the Golden Honmoon, reflecting their hopes of sealing the demon realm.

3) Soda Pop – Performed by the Saja Boys, this song is crafted in the style of bubbly boy group hits. It’s light on the surface but hides darker intentions, echoing their identity as undercover demons.

Saja Boys perform 'Soda Pop' in the movie (Image via Tudum by Neflix)

4) Takedown – It acts as HUNTRX’s aggressive response to the Saja Boys. The lyrics reflect defiance, and the song appears in a key battle scene. A special version by TWICE’s Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung also features in the credits.

5) Free – A ballad shared between Rumi and Jinu, this duet song captures their emotional bond and shared longing for freedom from their identities and fates.

6) Your Idol – It is the turning point song for the Saja Boys. As they reveal their real forms, the track uses darker production and haunting choral backing to reflect their power and threat.

Saja Boys perform 'Your Idol' in the movie (Image via Tudum by Neflix)

7) What It Sounds Like – The film’s powerful finale anthem is sung by Rumi. It represents her embracing her identity and leading the world toward harmony. It is currently the highest-charting track from the album.

8) Takedown (TWICE Version) – It's the credits version performed by TWICE members. This take became part of a TikTok dance challenge and received a strong digital response, further boosting the film’s cultural footprint.

The album has also helped the KPop Demon Hunters cast surpass 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify for the first time. With its cinematic appeal, production value, and now chart success, the project is being called one of 2025’s most exciting examples of multimedia K-pop storytelling.

Fans are hopeful that Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation will take the next step, a potential sequel, or possibly turn this fictional world into an ongoing musical franchise.

