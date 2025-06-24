KPop Demon Hunters 2? Co-director Maggie Kang shares update on prospective sequel plans 

Netflix hasn’t announced a follow-up yet for KPop Demon Hunters, which was launched on Netflix on June 20, 2025. However, Maggie Kang, who co-wrote and co-led the project, shared some thoughts on sequel plans during an interview with Screen Rant on June 20.

She mentioned that while many plotlines are closed, there are still open threads and extra stories worth digging into.

"There are always side stories, and there are things we’ve thought of while making this one. There are a lot of questions that are answered, but not fully. I think there are a lot of pockets that we can explore," Kang asserted.

But the final decision will probably depend on how the first film resonates with viewers and its overall performance. KPop Demon Hunters' story follows Huntrix, a K-pop girl group made up of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who secretly hunt demons at night.

Their music keeps the Honmoon, a magical shield, strong to trap evil spirits. Meanwhile, a rival boy band called the Saja Boys shows up. They’re actually demons in disguise, trying to steal human souls and break the Honmoon.

KPop Demon Hunters plot and sequel possibilities

Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters wraps with Rumi, voiced by Arden Cho, owning her half-demon side to unlock the full power of the Golden Han Moon. After Jinu (Ahn Hyo-seop) sacrifices himself and weakens the demon lord Gwi-Ma (Lee Byung-hun), Rumi locks him away.

Together with her group members, Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) and Mira (May Hong), the protagonist wipes out the demon menace and recharges the Honmoon Shield. The ending drops some loose threads, leading to the possibility of a sequel.

For instance, two Saja Boys members, Romance (Joel Kim Booster) and Baby, disappear without a clear closure. Baby might’ve slipped back to Earth before the shield locked. Moreover, Rumi’s past stays mostly hidden. Her mom was a Hunter who died when Rumi was young, but her demon dad’s identity remains unknown. Huntrix’s manager, Celine (Yunjin Kim), also holds secrets, hinting at stories ahead.

For those unversed, KPop Demon Hunters' characters were created by drawing inspiration from real K-pop acts. Director Maggie Kang told Forbes in a June 19 interview that she shaped their looks using a digital mix of Korean pop icons and actors.

Huntrix (Rumi, Mira, Zoey) channeled BLACKPINK, TWICE, and ITZY styles. Meanwhile, Saja Boys (Abby, Jinu, Mystery, Romance, Baby) drew inspiration from real-life boy bands such as BTS, TXT, and Stray Kids.

Elsewhere, the KPop Demon Hunters album hit a fresh peak on Spotify on June 22, pulling up 8.5 million plays within a single day. That figure marks a 500% jump compared to the numbers recorded on its release date.

