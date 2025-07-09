“They did that for real???” - KPop Demon Hunters fans share hilarious reactions to viral Jinu shrine at Anime Expo LA

KPop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm since its release on Netflix. With global audiences showering their love for HUNTR/X and The Saja Boys, one of the aspects that fans have been shedding tears over is the tragic end of Jinu (Ahn Hyo-Seop) in the film.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for KPop Demon Hunters. Reader's discretion is advised.

During the showdown in the film's final moments, Jinu takes Gwi-Ma's massive blow directed towards Rumi to save the HUNTR/X leader. As the fans grieved the character, a small memorial for Jinu was spotted at the recent Anime Expo in Los Angeles. The viral memorial has attracted fans worldwide, with many sharing their hilarious reactions to the unique memorial set-up.

One of the fans on X found the memorial to be an unexpected set-up, exclaiming if it really happened. The user said:

"They did that for real??? 😭"

The memorial includes a photo of the character, with several messages, photos, and goodies left by fans around it. Many reacted to the memorial and fan messages at the viral memorial and shared:

"it's the "fly high" for me," said a user on X.

" “you were lowkey pathetic, but i like that in my men ❤️ fly high" I'M CTFU 🤣😭💀," expressed another X user.

"The photo is frying me," mentioned a user on X.

"Holy crap! A Jinu memorial at an anime con! And I thought the polkalator funeral was something! We should do a HUGE MEMORIAL for anime/animated characters at cons! Also this is rad," stated another X user.

"This fandom isn't even a month old yet and they're already putting up a memorial for a cartoon K-pop star. I'm f*cking done 😂," said another user.

Fans also left several goodies at the memorial, which have caught everyone's attention on the internet. Some of these highly discussed fan items include a marriage certificate claiming Jinu and Rumi to be a pair, a soda can (referring to the Soda Pop song from the film), doodles, and more. Here's what fans said about these thoughtful additions at the memorial:

"The marriage certificate has me wheezing 😭😭," said an X user.

"The way theres an wedding certificate of jinu and rumi lmao 😭😭🙏🙏," stated another user.

"The actual soda pop can 🤣😂," mentioned another X user.

"Not the soda can 😭😭😂😂," said another user.

The memorial showcases how fans have been feeling connected to the characters and plot of KPop Demon Hunters. Their continued engagement with the film, its songs, and more has made the movie a trend since its release on June 20, 2025.

What happens to Jinu in KPop Demon Hunters

Ahn Hyo-seop is the voice actor behind Jinu in Kpop Demon Hunters (Image on the left via Instagram/@imhyoseop; Image on the right via Netflix)

One of the fan-favorite characters from KPop Demon Hunters has been Jinu, voiced by renowned Korean actor Ahn Hyo-seop. Working for Gwi-Ma, the demon comes forward with other fellow demons as the Saja Boys to defeat Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. However, the movie unravels a softer side of the character, shown in the way his change of personality was the result of a tough decision.

Describing his character, Ahn Hyo-seop mentioned in a statement to Netflix:

"A long time ago, Jinu made a very dangerous but life-changing decision in order to protect his family, and that choice led to suffering and being trapped in darkness with his soul under [Gwi-Ma’s] control."

Further talking about Jinu's qualities, the actor said:

"Despite all of that, I think Jinu still [hold] onto warmth and has a deep sense of love and curiosity about humanity.”

In KPop Demon Hunters, Jinu's bonding with Rumi comes forth as the former finds out about her half-demon identity. The duo decides to overpower Gwi-Ma at the Idol Awards, but the evil mastermind manages to take over Jinu and fail their original plan. Jinu and the other members of Saja Boys manage to bring everyone under their spell, fetching souls to Gwi-Ma for his mission.

Rumi puts a strong foot forward as she rescues Mira and Zoey and begins fighting Gwi-Ma. The evil character's powerful blow shakes Rumi, but she is saved by Jinu as he takes it on himself. In a tragic end to the character, his sacrifice lets Rumi and the other hunters emerge victorious over Gwi-Ma and restore the Honmoon.

Watch KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix.

