KPop Demon Hunters faces fans' displeasure for referencing 'Napalm era' in the film's song

The musical fantasy film KPop Demon Hunters has become a massive hit since its release on Netflix on June 20, 2025. Although the animated film has been universally praised for its story and execution, it has recently come under fire for a particular line of lyrics in its opening song, How It's Done.

Written by Ejae, Danny Chung, and Mark Sonnenblick, the song is performed by Ejae, Rei Ami, and Audrey Nuna.

In the film, How It's Done plays as the protagonists—Rumi, Zoey, and Mira—slay several demons while on their way to perform in front of their fans in a packed stadium. While the song embodies girl power, it also features the lyrics, "Fit check for my napalm era," which has not gone down well with Vietnamese fans.

Many of them subsequently took to social media to remind people that the 'napalm era' from the KPop Demon Hunters lyric references the atrocities of the Vietnam War.

What does the 'napalm era' from the song in KPop Demon Hunters signify?

The Vietnam War broke out in 1955 between South Vietnam, which wanted to retain its democratic rule, and North Vietnam, which sought to reunite both parts of the country under Communist rule. The United States backed South Vietnam as it was against the spread of communism across Asia, while China and the Soviet Union supported North Vietnam.

As the war continued to escalate, the United States deployed active combat troops in the region in 1965. The U.S. military made heavy use of napalm bombs, rockets, and flamethrowers in its warfare due to their ability to cause widespread destruction. Napalm bombs, especially, became an effective tool in the American military's fight against North Vietnam until its withdrawal in 1973.

Napalm, created by the Dow Chemical Company, is a highly flammable jelly-like liquid that burns at around 2000°F. It attaches itself to human skin and releases plumes of carbon monoxide, which leads to long-term health issues in people who inhale the harmful gas, along with causing almost-fatal burn wounds.

Between 1963 and 1973, American troops dropped 352,000 tonnes of napalm bombs in the country, leading to large-scale devastation and innumerable civilian casualties.

What is the story of KPop Demon Hunters?

KPop Demon Hunters centers on members of the popular K-pop girl group Huntr/x – Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) – who also moonlight as demon hunters. They keep the demons trapped behind the barrier, called Honmoon, through the power of their voices.

However, demon Jinu (Ahn Hyo-seop) forms a rival male K-pop group, the Saja Boys, with four other demons and plans to weaken the Honmoon by stealing their fans' souls. Meanwhile, Jinu notices Rumi's purple marks and realizes that she is part demon, which helps the duo bond over their shared feelings of shame, guilt, and sorrow.

As Jinu and Rumi start falling in love and help each other heal their insecurities, they decide to work together to restore the Honmoon with a gold seal that will banish the demons forever. However, Jinu and his teammates trick Rumi into revealing her demon marks to her fans on stage, bringing back her insecurities.

As the Saja Boys rise in popularity, they weaken the Honmoon and inch closer to their goal of breaking the barrier and setting the demon king, Gwi-Ma (Lee Byung-hun), free. During the Saja Boys' final performance, Gwi-Ma puts the world in a trance, which is broken when Rumi bravely addresses her shame and fear.

In the climax of KPop Demon Hunters, the Huntr/x defeat Gwi-Ma and his demons with Jinu's help, locking them inside the Honmoon forever.

