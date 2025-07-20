Can viewers expect a sequel for KPop Demon Hunters? Possibility explored

KPop Demon Hunters has become a breakout animated hit of 2025. The film managed to capture the hearts of fans with its combination of K-pop glamour, Korean mythology, and supernatural action.

Ad

While Netflix has not confirmed a sequel for it now, signs are pointing toward a strong possibility that KPop Demon Hunters 2 may be in the works or at least seriously considered.

With an explosive finale, stellar soundtrack performance, and an overwhelmingly positive response from both fans and critics, KPop Demon Hunters seems destined to expand into a full-fledged franchise.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the movie. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

Will there be a KPop Demon Hunters 2?

HUNTR/X (Image via Netflix)

Since premiering on Netflix on June 20, 2025, KPop Demon Hunters has amassed over 56.1 million views and skyrocketed to the top of Netflix’s global charts, as per People. Its 95% Rotten Tomatoes score and the popularity of its soundtrack only strengthen the case for a sequel.

Ad

Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans have hinted at more untold stories. In an exclusive interview with ScreenRant dated June 20, 2025, Kang mentioned that the world of KPop Demon Hunters holds “a lot of pocket” worth exploring.

"There are always side stories, and there are things we've thought of while making this one. There are a lot of questions that are answered, but not fully. I think there are a lot of pockets that we can explore," Kang said.

Ad

While Rumi's story is the main focus of the film, Kang and Appelhans are reported to have developed rich backstories for Zoey and Mira, two-thirds of the demon-hunting girl group HUNTR/X, which are ultimately left out due to runtime constraints.

So while Netflix has yet to greenlight KPop Demon Hunters 2, the filmmakers already have narratives and ideas in mind. And if history is any indication, Netflix tends to listen to the numbers—and the fans.

Ad

What could KPop Demon Hunters 2 be about?

With Rumi's arc largely resolved, a sequel would likely pivot to a new perspective. One possibility involves exploring Zoey and Mira’s past—how they became demon hunters and what demons they carry with them, literally or metaphorically.

Additionally, the ambiguous ending of Jinu’s fate leaves plenty of narrative threads to explore. The sequel could follow the emotional aftermath of his sacrifice, his bond with Rumi, and the possibility of his return. Besides, the appearance of Jinu's blue tiger and six-eyed magpie may be a sign that it's not yet the end for him.

Ad

There's also room for KPop Demon Hunters to expand its universe. A second installment could introduce new characters, rival demon hunters, or even a new supernatural threat rooted in Korean folklore—goblins, ghosts, or the nine-tailed fox (gumiho).

Has Netflix confirmed a Kpop Demon Hunters sequel?

K-pop Demon Hunters (Image via Netflix)

As of now, Netflix has not made an official announcement about a sequel to the animated film. But the streaming giant is certainly paying attention. Specifically, Kpop Demon Hunters debuted at No. 2 on Netflix’s English-language films list and hit No. 1 globally during its second week.

Ad

Netflix has a history of greenlighting follow-ups to successful animated features, including The Sea Beast and Leo. Given its worldwide success, the odds are favorable that Netflix will move forward with a sequel— if it hasn’t already started behind the scenes.

Golden eyes awards season as global streaming smash

As KPop Demon Hunters continues to dominate Netflix and global charts, its breakout anthem Golden is now in the running for awards season, as per Variety. Netflix has officially submitted the track for consideration, solidifying its place as the film’s standout hit.

Ad

Since its June 20 release, the animated film’s soundtrack—led by the fictional K-pop trio Huntr/x — has soared, debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and becoming the most-streamed album on Spotify.

Golden, performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, and produced by 24, Ido, Teddy Park, and Ian Eisendrath, has emerged as the clear fan favorite. It’s now the highest-charting song by a female K-pop group on U.S. Spotify (No. 3) and debuted at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ad

In the film, the song underscores a key story arc, playing during a high-stakes performance as the group battles demons and Rumi’s identity as part-demon is revealed.

“Our goal from day one was to have the songs double-function as songs that forward or comment on the action story, because I do not believe you can take up screen time and not have it do something for the story,” Eisendrath told Variety in an article dated July 3, 2025.

Ad

Golden has topped charts in over 30 countries, with streaming numbers still climbing. As buzz builds for a sequel, fans and critics alike are watching to see if Golden can go all the way this awards season.

Why KPop Demon Hunters deserves a sequel

Mira, Zoey, and Rumi [from left to right] (Image via Netflix)

Beyond fan service, a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters makes creative and cultural sense. The film blends action, music, and Korean mythology while focusing on strong Asian female leads and embracing Korean culture without compromise.

Ad

A second installment could expand on its themes of identity, empowerment, and idol industry while exploring new story arcs, like the origins of demons, Rumi’s duality, and the group's evolving bond. There’s plenty of room to grow while staying true to its unique voice.

Moreover, the cast is on board. Arden Cho (Rumi), May Hong (Mira), and Ji-young Yoo (Zoey) have all expressed interest in returning, as per People. They’ve emphasized their love for the characters and the creative team behind the film.

Ad

Yoo, in particular, said she’d be “bummed” if a sequel didn’t happen in an interview with Mama's Geeky in June 2025. Meanwhile, Cho has been vocal about wanting to dive deeper into Rumi’s identity and relationships.

For now, fans can keep streaming the film on Netflix, blasting the soundtrack, and hoping HUNTR/X returns to the stage (and the battlefield) soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More