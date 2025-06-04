Big Deal: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

Big Deal is a South Korean film scheduled for release in 2025. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1997 Asian financial crisis and explores the power dynamics and economic decisions surrounding a corporate acquisition. While the exact digital platform is yet to be announced, it has already generated interest due to its grounded storyline and experienced cast.

Big Deal focuses on a corporate acquisition mission disguised as financial consulting, creating a narrative that intertwines ambition with ethical dilemmas. The title Big Deal refers both to the nature of the business transaction and the stakes involved for the main characters. While the trailer offers a glimpse into the film’s tone, key details about the plot and cast reveal how the narrative unfolds. The official synopsis of the film states,

“In 1997, when the Asian financial crisis hit Korea, Gukbo, the number one Soju company is on the brink of bankruptcy. In the high-stakes market of M&A, In-beom (LEE Je-hoon), a young ambitious associate at global investment firm Solquin, heads back home to take Gukbo as his first target.”

It continues:

“Hiding his greediness, In-beom approaches Jong-rok (YOO Hai-jin), an executive loyal to Gukbo, as an innocent consultant aiming to rehabilitate Gukbo. While In-beom digs deeper into Gukbo, he finds this may lead to an unlikely outcome.”

Big Deal release date and viewing details

Big Deal released theatrically on May 30, 2025, in theatres in Korea. According to IMDb, the film is distributed by Showbox and was previously planned for a June 3 release before being rescheduled to coincide with South Korea’s Golden Week holiday. The film is set for a limited theatrical release in the United States on Friday, June 6, 2025, through Well Go USA Entertainment. This US release will be available in select theaters across major cities.

Production of the film commenced in early 2024 and concluded within the same year. The project was officially announced via Showbox’s press communications and subsequently reported by media outlets. While a digital release is anticipated, specific streaming platforms have yet to be confirmed. Further viewing details will be shared closer to the release date.

What is Big Deal about?

Choi In-beom (Lee Je-hoon) and Pyo Jong-rok (Yoo Hae-jin) share a rare moment of camaraderie outside the office in Big Deal (Image via Well Go USA Entertainment)

Big Deal is set during the 1997 Asian financial crisis and follows the story of Choi In-beom, a junior executive at the global investment firm Solqueen. He is sent to Korea with a covert objective: to acquire Gukbo, the country’s top soju manufacturer, while posing as a financial consultant. As he integrates into Gukbo’s operations, Choi forms a professional relationship with the company’s CFO, Pyo Jong-rok. This growing connection complicates his original mission, leading to a shift in his perspective.

The narrative explores the pressures faced by both characters, Choi balancing his corporate goals and emerging conscience, and Pyo fighting to preserve the integrity of his company amidst looming external control. As economic uncertainty increases, the storyline delves into broader themes of corporate loyalty, national pride, and ethical conflict. Big Deal is a standalone feature film and does not follow a serialized episode format.

Big Deal cast and crew details

Lee Je-hoon as Choi In-beom during a financial strategy meeting, outlining the Gukbo sell-off plan (Image via Well Go USA Entertainment)

The film stars Yoo Hae-jin and Lee Je-hoon in the lead roles. Yoo Hae-jin plays Pyo Jong-rok, the CFO of Gukbo Group, while Lee Je-hoon takes on the role of Choi In-beom, an employee at the global investment firm Solqueen. The supporting cast includes Son Hyun-joo as Seok Jin-woo, the heir of Gukbo Group, Choi Young-joon as Koo Young-mo, Gukbo’s head lawyer, and Byron Mann as the head of Solqueen’s Hong Kong branch.

Additional cast members include Kim Ki-hae as Baek Seong-bin, Lee Chang-ho as a development researcher, Stephanie Michova as Julia, and Jang Jae-hyun as a reporter. The film is directed by Lee Won-tae, who previously helmed The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil. Yoo Hae-jin is known for his performances in Veteran and The King and the Clown, while Lee Je-hoon has appeared in series such as Move to Heaven and Taxi Driver.

As the release date approaches, viewers interested in films based on business, finance, and history can mark Big Deal as one to watch. Those keen on understanding late 90s Korea through the lens of corporate decisions and personal conflict are encouraged to follow for more updates.

