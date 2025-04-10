7 Korean movies to watch if you liked Revelations

Revelations is a 2025 South Korean mystery thriller that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Based on the webtoon of the same name, Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok wrote and directed the film.

Premiering on Netflix on March 21, 2025, Revelations centers on a pastor (Ryu Jun-yeol) who thinks punishing offenders is a heavenly revelation and a detective (Shin Hyun-been) looking into a missing persons case haunted by visions of her slain sister. The narrative tracks two individuals chasing their respective dreams until they expose sinister and perverse truths.

A gripping experience that will attract fans of mystery and crime stories, the film mixes elements of psychological, supernatural, and thriller genres. Viewers can enjoy a selection of other Korean movies, such as Lucid Dream, Unlocked, and more if they like the enthralling atmosphere and psychological complexity of Revelations.

Lucid Dream, Unlocked, and more Korean films similar to Revelations

1) Lucid Dream (2017) - Netflix

Lucid Dream (Image via Netflix)

Lucid Dream is a psychological thriller combining science fiction with mystery in an unusual way. The movie follows Dae-ho (Go Soo), a reporter searching for his missing child. Dae-ho tracks down his child and finds the reason behind his disappearance using his newfound ability to enter lucid dreams. As he ventures into the dream realm, he begins to doubt what is real and what is not.

The film's examination of dreams as a means of revealing reality reflects the investigative theme of Revelations. Both movies examine the limits between reality and illusion even as they focus on peeling back the concealed layers of a puzzle. Lucid Dream is a must-watch for anyone who likes the mind-bending elements of Revelations as it has psychological tension and a gripping mood.

2) Unlocked (2023) - Netflix

Unlocked (Image via YouTube/Netflix K-Content)

Unlocked is a modern psychological thriller that dives into the dangers of digital privacy invasion. In the film, Na-mi (Chun Woo-hee), a marketing professional, loses her phone, which falls into the hands of a dangerous man named Jun-yeong (Yim Siwan). Having access to her personal information, he starts to control and shape her life in ways she never imagined. The movie looks at issues of trust, control, and the vulnerability of modern life as Na-mi fights back.

Much like Revelations, Unlocked explores the breach of privacy and human anguish. Especially for those who enjoy digging deep behind the reasons for people's hardships and how outside influences can affect their destinies, the film's high tension and dramatic tempo will keep them engaged. For those who are intrigued by the psychological depth and tension of Revelations, Unlocked will be an equally gripping watch.

3) The Call (2020) - Netflix

The Call (Image via Netflix)

The Call is about two women from different times who talk on the phone, leading to increasingly disturbing results. Seo-yeon (Park Shin-hye), who lives in the present, gets a call from Young-sook (Jeon Jong-seo), who lived 20 years ago. Their friendship changes both of their lives because the things Young-sook does in the past start to affect Seo-yeon's present.

The Call is a lot like Revelations, especially in how it weaves together the present and the past to show hidden truths. The supernatural phone call that brings together the two women from different times makes the atmosphere tense, as both women try to figure out secrets and face upsetting truths.

4) Silenced (2011) - Netflix

Silenced (Image via Netflix)

Based on real events, Silenced is a film about the mistreatment of children at a hearing-impaired school. The movie centers on a newly assigned teacher (Gong Yoo) who uncovers the terrible s*xual abuse perpetrated within the institution and its following cover-up by the authorities. The teacher's quest for justice exposes the strong forces trying to quiet the victims and shield the offenders.

Though it lacks the supernatural aspects of Revelations, Silenced shares the theme of exposing dark truths. Both movies feature protagonists who expose unsettling truths by challenging systems of power and corruption. Fans of Revelations, especially those who like the movie's message of uncovering concealed injustices, will relate to the emotional intensity of Silenced and its investigation of morality and justice.

5) Forgotten (2017) - Netflix

Forgotten (Image via Netflix)

Forgotten is a psychological movie about a young man named Jin-seok (Kang Ha-neul) who keeps trying to figure out what happened to his brother and why he suddenly disappeared and then came back acting strangely, having no memory of what happened. He uncovers dark truths about his family that make him question everything he thought he knew.

The movie's exploration of memory, lies, and identity is similar to the psychological complexity of Revelations. Both movies focus on the complicated minds of their protagonists as they try and figure out the truth behind the strange events happening around them.

6) The Wailing (2016) - Disney Plus

The Wailing (Image via Disney Plus)

The Wailing is a chilling supernatural horror that follows a police officer, Jong-goo (Kwak Do-won), who investigates a series of mysterious deaths in a remote village. The police officer learns that mysterious forces may be at play as he digs deeper into the case. The deaths seem to be connected to a strange foreign man. The movie has a creepy atmosphere that builds to a scary ending by combining horror, mystery, and tension.

The Wailing also looks at themes of faith, the mysterious, and the unknown. For those who like Revelations, this movie is a must-watch because it looks into strange events and slowly reveals dark secrets. Both movies make viewers think about the lines between what they believe and what is real.

7) Burning (2018) - Amazon Prime Video

Burning (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Burning is a psychological drama about a young man named Jong-su (Yoo Ah-in) who is wary of his childhood friend's new friend, Ben (Steven Yeun). Becoming increasingly fixated on Ben, he starts to shed light on the secrets surrounding Ben's unusual conduct and unaccountable deeds. The film's slow-burn pacing and examination of obsession and jealousy produce a tense mood that culminates in an unsettling and confusing climax.

Though Burning lacks the supernatural aspects of Revelations, both films explore the intricacies of the human mind and the extremes individuals will go to find buried truths. For those who enjoy the psychological complexity of Revelations, Burning is a provocative and powerful film driven by passion and a slow unraveling of secrets.

Movies like Mother (2009), House of the Disappeared (2017), and more are also guaranteed to captivate viewers if they like Revelations.

