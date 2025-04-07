From T-ara member to Yim Si-wan: Hyomin ties the knot in a star-studded ceremony

Girl group T-ara’s Hyomin officially tied the knot with her non-celebrity fiancé on April 6, 2025, according to a report by South Korean media outlet Kbizoom. The private wedding ceremony was held at a hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, and was attended by close family, friends, and colleagues. Despite the intimate nature of the event, it quickly attracted attention online due to the reunion of T-ara members and the attendance of several second-generation idols.

T-ara members Qri, Eunjung, Jiyeon, and former member Boram attended the wedding. The guest list also included several celebrities such as SISTAR’s Bora, Secret’s Jun Hyoseong, former Jewelry member Yewon, actor Lee Dong-wook, Kim Jaejoong, Kwon Yuri, Hong Seok-cheon, and Lee Sang-min.

Comedian Jo Se-ho served as the MC for the ceremony. Singer Gummy, actor and singer Im Si-wan, Simon Dominic, and Hong Seok-cheon performed special congratulatory stages.

Former T-ara members and friends celebrate Hyomin’s wedding with heartfelt messages and photos

Former T-ara member Jeon Boram congratulated Hyomin as per Kbizoom, stating,

"Our radiant Hyomin today… Your wedding was like a scene from a fairy tale. Hyomin, I sincerely congratulate you once again on your new beginning."

However, T-ara member Soyeon, who recently relocated to Dubai following her husband Jo Yu-min's transfer to UAE's Sharjah FC, was unable to attend due to personal circumstances, and expressed her regret in a heartfelt message as per Kbizoom.

"With an unmovable moving schedule + construction delays, and my dog Toto’s hospital visits and medication overlapping, I’m handling everything alone. I couldn’t attend the national team games in March, missed all my April medical appointments in Korea, and now I can’t go to Hyomin’s wedding either," she explained.

Former Girl group Rainbow member Go Woori shared photos and videos from the ceremony, describing it as "a beautiful and joyful wedding," and wrote a caption saying,

"Hyomin's wedding It was such a beautiful and fun wedding >_< Just like in the drama, she was pretty and she even had a congratulatory song that was pleasing to the eyes and ears! It was a perfect festival full of sincerity. It's been a while since we've seen each other, but why haven't you changed? lt was a really happy day for everyone. Congratulations so much"

Ahead of the ceremony, Hyomin shared her pre-wedding photoshoot, featuring bridalwear from Tal Kedem and Atelier Ku. Alongside the photographs, she posted a heartfelt note saying,

"I've met someone who is the most wonderful person in my eyes. Preparing for this new chapter has reminded me how grateful I am for those who have been there and supported me. And dear my beloved fans, my appreciation for you will never change. I'll continue to live with sincerity and dedication as Park Sun-young."

However, Hyomin’s groom, a non-celebrity working in the finance industry, remained largely out of the public eye. The photos from the wedding also had his face carefully hidden.

As per Kbizoom, during the ceremony’s first part, Hyomin wore a voluminous gown before changing into a simpler, sparkling dress for the second part.

Her first gown was from the 2025 S/S Zuhair Murad Haute Couture collection, a piece noted for its rarity, with only two available in Korea as per the outlet. The detailed design, particularly the back view, received attention online for its craftsmanship.

Photos from the wedding banquet also gained interest. The reception took place at The Shilla hotel in Seoul, known for its upscale dining and setting as Kbizoom reported. Notably, it was the same venue where her fellow T-ara member Jiyeon held her wedding three years earlier.

